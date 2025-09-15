Cardano Community's Crucial Call to Coinbase: Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano community has made an important call to major crypto exchange Coinbase. This follows a clarification on asset listings made by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong in the past week.

On Friday, the Coinbase CEO shared with the crypto community that the crypto exchange has published a "Guide to the Digital Asset Listing Process" in a bid to enlighten crypto project users. This, according to the Coinbase CEO, was necessitated by the exchange getting a ton of questions about how and why assets get listed, and in order to boost transparency, the guide was then written.

According to the guide, applications for listings are free, merit-based and evaluated under the same standards, with review times ranging from hours to months, depending on complexity and completeness.

Cardano community makes crucial call

Aside from Binance and Upbit, Coinbase accounts for one of the largest trading platforms for Cardano's ADA, with the crypto exchange expanding its support for the digital asset.

In June 2025, Coinbase launched its wrapped Cardano token, cbADA, on Ethereum layer-2 network Base, enabling Cardano holders to access the DeFi ecosystem.

While ADA is gaining ground on the Coinbase crypto exchange, the same cannot be said for native assets on the Cardano network. Since the Mary ledger upgrade, Cardano has supported multi-assets, referred to as native tokens or assets.

In line with this, Cardano focused community X account, Cardanians, makes a call to Coinbase, imploring it to start listing Cardano native assets/tokens, stating it is time the Cardano ecosystem gets the recognition it deserves.

In separate news, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson believes Cardano's best days are ahead of it. "Now we have a constitution, hundreds of DReps, and a ratified budget. We've done all this in just one year.Imagine what we can achieve in the next 3–5 years," the Cardano founder stated.