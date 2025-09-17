Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 5:20
    Hester Peirce has denied "working alongside" startup OpenVPP, stating that she does not actually endorse crypto projects
    Advertisement
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Hester Peirce has denied endorsing private cryptocurrency projects or cryptocurrency firms. 

    Advertisement

    This comes after OpenVPP, a cryptocurrency project that is meant to streamline the electric utility sector with blockchain, announced that it was working "alongside" Peirce on the tokenization of energy. 

    The project also attached a photo of Peirce and OpenVPP CEO Parth Kapadia, which was ostensibly meant to signal some sort of endorsement. The social media post clearly has a promotional spin. 

    HOT Stories
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record
    Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator

    Crypto task force roundtables 

    Peirce, who has been dubbed "Crypto Mom" due to her cryptocurrency-friendly views, is spearheading the agency's cryptocurrency task force that is meant to foster engagement with early-stage cryptocurrency startups that have just 10 or fewer employees. The goal of the task force is to make sure that the voices of smaller cryptocurrency firms are taken into account when developing regulations for the industry. 

    The agency is in the process of conducting a series of roundtable discussions across the U.S. New York City is set to be the next stop for the SEC, according to the schedule that was unveiled earlier this year. The tour will also include such cities as Los Angeles, Cleveland, Scottsdale, Atlanta, and Ann Arbor. 

    However, the effort to hear underrepresented voices within the industry might also lead to some awkward encounters like the one described above. 

    #Hester Peirce
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 23:35
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 16, 2025 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
    Zircuit Launches $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 5:20
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 23:35
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 16, 2025 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all