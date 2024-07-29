    CoinStats App Teams up With FIO, Offers Free Web3 Handles for Users

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Thanks to new integration, all CoinStats users will be able to get unique tokenized digital handles for various online activities in Web3
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 16:45
    CoinStats App Teams up With FIO, Offers Free Web3 Handles for Users
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    CoinStats, a one-stop cryptocurrency portfolio management application for newbie and pro traders, shares the details of its integration with FIO, a platform of Web3-native domain names and handles.

    CoinStats scores partnership with FIO Network, invites users to claim Web3 handles for free

    According to the official statement by CoinStats, a premium asset management application for crypto on 100+ blockchains, it has entered into a long-term partnership with FIO Protocol. As the integration kicks off, CoinStats users are able to leverage FIO’s Web3 handles.

    Сryptocurrency users are able to replace all of your public wallet addresses with a single, secure, customizable human-readable handle. 

    To guarantee verifiable uniqueness, the handle also exists as an NFT bonded to the user wallet. This feature allows CoinStats' audience to use many of the features of the FIO Protocol. 

    To date, FIO has already issued over 1,700,000 handles to its customers. Its ecosystem of seamless integrations includes MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Binance and other B2C heavyweights of the Web3 scene.

    FIO integration unlocks new opportunities for Web3 journey

    Besides getting one more user-friendly and modern identification tool for crypto wallets, CoinStats’ integration with a fee gives its community access to an unmatched stack of opportunities.

    First and foremost, users can now see their FIO token balances and other blockchain data without leaving  the CoinStats portfolio tracker’s interface.

    Also, just as with other recent Web3 domain integrations, users can type in a FIO handle to track balances for all addresses mapped to that handle across different blockchains.

    As the collaboration has launched, users can easily register and manage their FIO Handle totally free of charge.

    As covered by U.Today previously, CoinStats recently launched a new-gen premium tariff package, Degen Plan. It allows sophisticated DeFi “degens” to enjoy an unlimited number of daily syncs with the application, for maximum flexibility in one's trading and liquidity management strategy.

    Also, it pioneered an AI-powered exit strategy tooling concept in February 2024.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

