CoinStats Introduces AI-Powered Exit Strategy Function

article image
Vladislav Sopov
CoinStats, all-in-one portfolio tracker and crypto analytics platform, adds an unusual function for unmatched wealth management
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 11:20
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Contents
A new instrument will advance the risk management of every portfolio and help traders to better plan exit strategies amid increased volatility on crypto markets.

Portfolio app CoinStats introduces Exit Strategy feature powered by AI

In a meaningful addition to its products suite, CoinStats, an all-in-one digital asset management platform, has launched its new Exit Strategy feature. 

coinstats
Image by CoinStats

Exit Strategy allows investors to plan the ideal selling price of their cryptocurrency holdings directly within the CoinStats app with no need to use additional calculators, price tracker and so on.

New users connecting their portfolio to CoinStats will be automatically prompted to set up this feature and define the target price that would be ideal for selling their coins. Once set, the Exit Strategy feature always allows users to seamlessly switch between portfolio view and Exit Strategy view to review their target selling prices.

Premium CoinStats users can benefit from Exit Strategy’s AI Suggest — a tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) designed to predict the Bull Market Price (BMP) of specific cryptocurrencies.

coinstats
Image by CoinStats

For investors without an intricate exit plan, AI Suggests leverages cutting-edge AI algorithms to offer peak bull market estimates for their crypto holdings. AI-powered analytics are crucial in the volatile and unpredictable field of cryptocurrency, as they provide an additional data-driven approach to securing profits.

CoinStats delivers analytics on 20,000 cryptos to over one million users

As explained by Narek Gevorgyan, Chief Executive Officer of CoinStats, lacking a clear trading strategy might be the worst mistake traders can make.

As covered by U.Today previously, CoinStats is a holistic application for cryptocurrency traders and analysts. It automatically tracks the performance of thousands of cryptocurrencies and, therefore, makes portfolio management easier for customers.

CoinStats enables over one million monthly active users to track and manage their crypto holdings in real time across 300 different wallets and exchanges.

CoinStats is the only crypto tracker on the market that supports all major cryptocurrency platforms and DeFi protocols — including over 20,000 cryptocurrencies, over 1,000 DeFi protocols and over 70 blockchain networks.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

