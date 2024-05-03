CoinStats App Launches Degen Plan With Unlimited Daily Syncs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Starting from April 2024, CoinStats , a premium cryptocurrency portfolio tracker, offers a new service package - Degen Plan. Alongside existing premium and team plans, Degen is tailored to the streamlined Web3 journeys of pro traders.

CoinStats launches Degen plan with unparalleled performance

CoinStats, a portfolio-based tracker of cryptocurrency prices, announces the meaningful addition to its package suite. With the newly launched Degen plan, traders can simultaneously track up to 500 portfolios and manage the history of 1,000,000 transactions.

Together with all perks available in CoinStats Premium, Degen Plan offers unlimited daily syncs, VIP support in under 60 minutes and more.

Image by CoinStats

Prices for the Degen Plan subscription start at $62.91/month, while purchasers of the yearly plan can enjoy a 29% discount. As with other paid plans, the longer the payment period chosen, the greater the discount.

Besides paid plans, users of CoinStats can always experiment with a free Basic plan: 10 portfolios with 20,000 transactions saved in one's history and 40 daily syncs are available totally free of charge.

On paid plans, users can enjoy portfolio performance analytics, a wallet analyzer, new transaction notifications, a tracker of paid fees, coin insights and the AI Bull Market Price instrument. All paid packages on CoinStats are totally ad-free. Users can purchase them with crypto and ask for a refund after 14 days. CoinStats Premium service offers a one-week trial for new customers.

Analytics and research for true degens

Narek Gevorgyan, founder and CEO of CoinStats, highlights that his company's new offering is much more meaningful than just another option for traders:

The Degen plan is your new way to ride the bull market with confidence. It’s designed for the dedicated—for those who breathe, eat, and sleep crypto. This new plan is our answer to the community’s call for more powerful capabilities. It perfectly reflects the intensity of today’s crypto world. With Degen, you’re not just getting another subscription. You’re unlocking the next level of your crypto journey.

As covered by U.Today previously, in Q1, 2024, CoinStats released an AI-powered Exit Strategy instrument.

This tool is a new-gen trading strategy instrument designed to make cryptocurrency trading more data-driven and profitable with traders of various backgrounds and expertise levels.

Its previous releases included assistance tools for airdrop farmers .

One-stop cryptocurrency portfolio tracker for newbies and pros: What is CoinStats?

Launched back in 2018, CoinStats is now a go-to service for cryptocurrency portfolio tracking. Simply put, it is designed to streamline control over your basket of cryptocurrencies and provide valuable insights.

CoinStats updates data with sub-second latency so that traders do not miss a chance to place or close offers with the greatest potential. Its services are suitable for pro traders, amateurs and newcomers to the segment of digital currencies.

CoinStats enables over one million monthly active users to track and manage their crypto holdings in real time across 300 different wallets and exchanges. CoinStats is the only crypto tracker on the market that supports all major cryptocurrency platforms and DeFi protocols — including over 20,000 cryptocurrencies, over 1,000 DeFi protocols and over 70 blockchain networks.