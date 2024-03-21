Coinbase's Top Lawyer Defends Ethereum Against Attack

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The reports about the SEC's decision to label Ethereum as a security have sparked strong backlash
Thu, 21/03/2024 - 8:05
Coinbase's Top Lawyer Defends Ethereum Against Attack
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to debunk some misinformation surrounding Ethereum (ETH).

Grewal, who has served as the exchange's CLO since August 2020, has noted that millions of Americans own the largest altcoin. Furthermore, he has stressed the cryptocurrency's significance for the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. 

Conflicting views 

According to Fortune, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is attempting to classify Ethereum as a security. As part of its aggressive campaign, it has slapped multiple companies with subpoenas. 

Prior to that, Coindesk revealed that the Ethereum Foundation was under investigation by a state authority.      

However, as Grewal has pointed out, Gensler himself had previously stated that Ethereum was not a security. 

Bill Hinman, the former director of the SEC's corporation finance division, has famously recognized Ethereum as a non-security (but not without controversy). Moreover, the SEC's own lawyers have compared the second-largest cryptocurrency to Bitcoin (which has been repeatedly recognized as a commodity by the SEC). 

Backlash in Congress

Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) has also taken aim at Gensler following the recent reports about the SEC's attempts to unilaterally classify Ethereum as a security. 

According to McHenry, this contradicts the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's stance on this matter. "Congress decides the SEC's jurisdiction and budget, Chair Gensler doesn't get to make it up as he goes along," he said. 

During a 2023 congressional hearing, McHenry slammed Gensler over the supposed lack of clarity in the marketplace. However, Gensler has repeatedly refused to share his views on the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.         

#Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Just Made Another Major Step Toward Mainstream Adoption
2024/03/21 08:36
Dogecoin Just Made Another Major Step Toward Mainstream Adoption
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) to Show Biggest Comeback? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set for Recovery, Will Ethereum (ETH) Regain $4,000?
2024/03/21 08:36
Solana (SOL) to Show Biggest Comeback? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set for Recovery, Will Ethereum (ETH) Regain $4,000?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Tops $65K as Jerome Powell Signals Rate Cuts
2024/03/21 08:36
Bitcoin Tops $65K as Jerome Powell Signals Rate Cuts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mysten Labs Technology Prototype on Sui Provides First Proof of Elastic Blockchain Scaling
A New Era of Social Deduction Gaming Debuts with the Launch of Castle of Blackwater
Web3 Base Layer - Mystiko.Network Completed a 18 Million USD Seed Funding Round
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Coinbase's Top Lawyer Defends Ethereum Against Attack
Dogecoin Just Made Another Major Step Toward Mainstream Adoption
Solana (SOL) to Show Biggest Comeback? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set for Recovery, Will Ethereum (ETH) Regain $4,000?
Show all
Advertisement
AD