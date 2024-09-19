    Coinbase Unveils New Crypto Listings as Optimism Spikes on Market

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This development comes at time when market sentiment is notably positive
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 15:53
    Coinbase Unveils New Crypto Listings as Optimism Spikes on Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant move, major crypto exchange Coinbase has announced new crypto listings on its platform. This development comes at a time when market sentiment is notably positive, with several cryptocurrencies posting significant gains on the 24-hour basis.

    Advertisement

    In a listing announcement, Coinbase announced that Aleo (ALEO) is now live on the Coinbase platform and on the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, with the "Experimental" label, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store the crypto asset.

    In a similar announcement, Coinbase will be adding support for Zetachain (ZETACHAIN) on the Zetachain network, with trading set to begin on or after 9:00 a.m. PT on Sept. 19, 2024, if liquidity conditions are met.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Coinbase Announces New Listing: Details
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 11:38
    Coinbase Announces New Listing: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Coinbase International Exchange, Coinbase's overseas platform, has announced support for Polygon and Dogs perpetual futures. These will be listed on both Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

    In the most recent announcement, the Coinbase overseas platform made it known that the POL-PERP and DOGS-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

    Optimism spikes on market

    The timing of Coinbase's listing announcement is particularly significant. The cryptocurrency market is currently seeing renewed optimism, with many digital assets showing strong performance.

    Bitcoin reached a three-week high, coupled with a surge in the equities market as a jumbo-sized Federal Reserve interest rate cut rippled through markets.

    Related
    Coinbase Announces New Listing Amid Major Expansion Move
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 15:47
    Coinbase Announces New Listing Amid Major Expansion Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, BTC had increased by nearly 6% in the previous 24 hours to $63,133 and was up 9.17% weekly.  

    Several cryptocurrencies rose as well, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which increased by 5% to 8% per day. Cryptocurrencies, including SUI, TAO, Dogwifhat (WIF), Celestia (TIA), SEI, Avalanche (AVAX), FLOKI, FET and Popcat had increases ranging from 10% to 35%.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 19, 2024 - 19:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 19, 2024 - 15:43
    Massive $500 Million Bitcoin Exit Leaves Top Exchanges Stunned
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    JGGL Takes the Global Stage at the International AI Summit, Unveiling Game-Changing Innovations in Generative AI
    VIKITA Token Listed on Poloniex, Facilitating Trading on the TRON Network
    The Sovereign Nature Initiative Releases DOTphin: Eco-Evolving Avatars On Polkadot at Token 2049 in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Coinbase Unveils New Crypto Listings as Optimism Spikes on Market
    Massive $500 Million Bitcoin Exit Leaves Top Exchanges Stunned
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD