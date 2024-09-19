Coinbase Unveils New Crypto Listings as Optimism Spikes on Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant move, major crypto exchange Coinbase has announced new crypto listings on its platform. This development comes at a time when market sentiment is notably positive, with several cryptocurrencies posting significant gains on the 24-hour basis.

In a listing announcement, Coinbase announced that Aleo (ALEO) is now live on the Coinbase platform and on the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, with the "Experimental" label, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store the crypto asset.

In a similar announcement, Coinbase will be adding support for Zetachain (ZETACHAIN) on the Zetachain network, with trading set to begin on or after 9:00 a.m. PT on Sept. 19, 2024, if liquidity conditions are met.

Coinbase International Exchange, Coinbase's overseas platform, has announced support for Polygon and Dogs perpetual futures. These will be listed on both Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

In the most recent announcement, the Coinbase overseas platform made it known that the POL-PERP and DOGS-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

Optimism spikes on market

The timing of Coinbase's listing announcement is particularly significant. The cryptocurrency market is currently seeing renewed optimism, with many digital assets showing strong performance.

Bitcoin reached a three-week high, coupled with a surge in the equities market as a jumbo-sized Federal Reserve interest rate cut rippled through markets.

At the time of writing, BTC had increased by nearly 6% in the previous 24 hours to $63,133 and was up 9.17% weekly.

Several cryptocurrencies rose as well, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which increased by 5% to 8% per day. Cryptocurrencies, including SUI, TAO, Dogwifhat (WIF), Celestia (TIA), SEI, Avalanche (AVAX), FLOKI, FET and Popcat had increases ranging from 10% to 35%.