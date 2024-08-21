Coinbase Announces New Listing Amid Major Expansion Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a new listing as part of its ongoing expansion efforts. This latest addition comes on the heels of a series of listings aimed at broadening Coinbase's offerings and enhancing its appeal to a wider range of investors.

In a tweet, Coinbase stated it will add support for Across Protocol (ACX) on the Ethereum network (ERC-20 token). The trading of this token is expected to begin on Aug. 21, 2024, if liquidity conditions are met. Once sufficient supply of this asset is established, trading of the ACX-USD trading pair is expected to launch in phases, the announcement indicated.

Coinbase makes expansion moves

The Across Protocol (ACX) token soared as much as 14% after the news of its upcoming Coinbase listing surfaced on social media before settling to trade at $0.392 at press time, up 4% in the last 24 hours.

In an announcement at the very start of the week, Coinbase announced that five new assets are now available to New York residents on Coinbase in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, which include NEAR, AERO, VET, VTHO and PYUSD (ERC-20).

Five new assets are now available to New York users 🗽



NEAR, AERO, VET, VTHO, and PYUSD (ERC-20) are now available to NY residents on https://t.co/CD3RBjtMAO & in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps. pic.twitter.com/Z1DCwjuObW — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) August 19, 2024

Coinbase also stated it has added Base send and receive support for crypto assets Curve DAO Token (CRV), yearn. finance (YFI) and Synthetix (SNX), with transfers now available on Coinbase in the regions where trading is supported.

In a separate tweet, Coinbase International exchange stated that it will add support for Cosmos, dYdX and MANTRA perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of the ATOM-PERP, DYDX-PERP and OM-PERP markets will happen tomorrow, Aug. 22, around 9:30 a.m. UTC.

In the past week, Coinbase teased the upcoming launch of cbBTC, expected to play a crucial role in the DeFi space on the Base network, Coinbase's Ethereum layer-2 blockchain. cbBTC is anticipated to build a huge Bitcoin economic system on the Base network.