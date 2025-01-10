Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase to Delist This Popular Asset Trading Pair: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase reveals delisting moves at start of 2025
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 14:59
    A
    A
    A
    Coinbase to Delist This Popular Asset Trading Pair: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Coinbase has recently announced a delisting move. In an announcement on X, Coinbase International Exchange, the overseas arm of the crypto exchange, indicated it will be suspending trading for the FTM-PERP pair on Jan. 24, 2025, at around 10:30 a.m. UTC.

    Advertisement

    The decision affects both Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced, marking a significant change for traders of the Fantom perpetual futures contract.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Scores Massive Streak of Green Candles. What's Happening?
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Ripple Makes Massive $682 Million XRP Transfer
    XRP to Hit Key Level in 3 Days, Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Lose $0.30, Solana (SOL) Just Blundered

    Coinbase stated that the final settlement price for FTM-PERP will be calculated as the average index price over the 60 minutes before the suspension of trading. Additionally, the funding rate will be set to zero for the final funding period before the final settlement.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Coinbase Secures Fundamental Legal Win at 2025 Start: Details
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 12:15
    Coinbase Secures Fundamental Legal Win at 2025 Start: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Any remaining open positions in FTM-PERP will be automatically settled at the time of suspension. Hence, traders are advised to close their positions before the suspension to avoid automatic settlements. This action follows as Fantom migrates to a new chain called Sonic.

    In August, Fantom announced its complete rebrand to Sonic Labs for the Sonic chain. While separate from Fantom's Opera network, FTM token holders will be able to exchange their tokens 1:1 for S tokens, Sonic's native token, when the network launches.

    Sonic was first announced in March 2024, and in the months that followed, numerous key technological features and initiatives for the new chain were revealed, culminating in the September launch of the Sonic testnet. The Sonic Protocol was launched on the mainnet in December.

    Other Coinbase news

    In an earlier announcement, Coinbase revealed its decision to suspend trading for Dypius (DYP) on Jan. 17, 2025, at or around 2:00 P.M. ET. This action comes as Dypius will be migrating to DYP V2, which is not supported by Coinbase.

    Related
    Coinbase Adds Three Major Crypto Listings, Ethereum and Solana in Focus
    Wed, 12/11/2024 - 16:00
    Coinbase Adds Three Major Crypto Listings, Ethereum and Solana in Focus
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the start of the week, Coinbase announced it had disabled trading for BitDAO (BIT), which recently migrated to Mantle (MNT), which is not yet supported on the platform.

    In separate news, Coinbase announced that Kusama (KSM), Illuvium (ILV), Oasis (ROSE), Gnosis (GNO) and Metis (METIS) are now available to New York residents on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps, allowing customers to log in to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 14:47
    Bitcoin Scores Massive Streak of Green Candles. What's Happening?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 13:52
    This XRP Metric Shows Price Drop Not Important
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Coin Corner - Your Go-To Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Solution
    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase to Delist This Popular Asset Trading Pair: Details
    Bitcoin Scores Massive Streak of Green Candles. What's Happening?
    This XRP Metric Shows Price Drop Not Important
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD