Coinbase to $1 Trillion? Bitwise CIO Issues Epic COIN Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coinbase (COIN) might be on the way to joining the world’s most valuable companies - at least, that is the view of Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise. In his latest post, he picked Coinbase as the number one company under $100 billion in market cap that has the best chance of hitting the $1 trillion capitalization milestone.

Advertisement

This month, Coinbase will become the first crypto-native company ever included in the S&P 500, the most important stock market index in the U.S. Starting May 19, it will take the place of Discover Financial, which is merging with Capital One.

After the announcement, COIN stock jumped 7% in after-hours trading. The rally has continued into the current session; as of May 13, Coinbase shares are trading at $246.36, up 18.88% from the previous close.

Advertisement

Pick a company currently valued below $100 billion that has the highest chance of being a $1+ trillion company some day.



I'll start: Coinbase at $61 billion. pic.twitter.com/phIwAJwJiX — Matt Hougan (@Matt_Hougan) May 13, 2025

Getting into the S&P 500 is not just a technical adjustment. It is a signal that Coinbase is now seen as one of the most important public companies in the U.S., with real staying power. If Hougan is right, this could be just the beginning.

If Coinbase ever does reach a $1 trillion valuation, it would stand alongside companies like Meta, Nvidia, Amazon and Alphabet — the top tier of U.S. tech and innovation giants that define the current market era.