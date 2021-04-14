Coinbase Files Prospectus Related to Resale of 114.9 Million A-Common Shares

According to Bloomberg terminal, Coinbase has filed a prospectus the SEC to do with reselling 114.9 million of its class A stock with the SEC

Data from the Bloomberg terminal shows that, ahead of its direct listing on the Nasdaq, the U.S.-based Coinbase exchange has filed a prospectus related to the resale of almost 115 million units of its class A common stock.

Initially, the company registered 114,850,769 shares for a public offering a month ago, on March 17.

Coinbase shares under the COIN ticker will be selling at $250 after the direct listing on the Nasdaq later today. The company has been valuated at $90 billion.

Binance also plans to list stock tokens for COIN later today to enable investors to buy those in fractions as it did with TSLA on Tuesday.

Coinbase shares have already been trading on OTC markets.