Coinbase Files Prospectus Related to Resale of 114.9 Million A-Common Shares

Wed, 04/14/2021 - 11:05
Yuri Molchan
According to Bloomberg terminal, Coinbase has filed a prospectus the SEC to do with reselling 114.9 million of its class A stock with the SEC
Data from the Bloomberg terminal shows that, ahead of its direct listing on the Nasdaq, the U.S.-based Coinbase exchange has filed a prospectus related to the resale of almost 115 million units of its class A common stock.

Initially, the company registered 114,850,769 shares for a public offering a month ago, on March 17.

Coinbase shares under the COIN ticker will be selling at $250 after the direct listing on the Nasdaq later today. The company has been valuated at $90 billion.

Binance also plans to list stock tokens for COIN later today to enable investors to buy those in fractions as it did with TSLA on Tuesday.

Coinbase Valuation to Hit $147 Billion – Bigger Than Goldman Sachs: CoinShares CSO

Coinbase shares have already been trading on OTC markets.

thecryptobuds