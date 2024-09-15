Coinbase CEO Breaks Down Important Bitcoin ETF Question

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Concerns expressed by the cryptocurrency community regarding Coinbase's handling of Bitcoin ETFs have been addressed by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Justin Sun's tweet, which expressed doubt about centralized Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the grounds that they do not have proof of reserve and can freeze anyone's balance at any time, sparked this conversation.

How Coinbase manages ETFs

Armstrong responded by utilizing the occasion to explain Coinbase's stance and its approach to managing ETF-related activities. He gave the community confidence by saying that all of Coinbase's ETF minting and burning operations are finally settled on-chain, guaranteeing security and transparency.

Before the last on-chain settlement was carried out, Armstrong stressed that institutional clients are provided with a variety of options, including trade financing and OTC (over-the-counter) trades. This preserves safe on-chain settlements while granting large-scale client's flexibility. Armstrong clarified a few important things, one of which was audits. Armstrong brought up the issue of proof of reserves, but he also pointed out that Coinbase is audited yearly by the respected auditing firm Deloitte.

Institutional clients should feel more confident about the security and authenticity of their funds as a result of this. He talked about the characteristics of centralized Bitcoin ETFs (cbBTC) as well as acknowledging that investors do in fact put their trust in a centralized custodian to hold the underlying cryptocurrency. Coinbase has never asserted anything different regarding this.

Centralization concerns

Armstrong noted that although centralized custody carries some inherent risks, this is the price for allowing significant institutional capital to enter the Bitcoin market. The discussion touches on a deeper issue of trust and decentralization principles that the cryptocurrency community is concerned with.

Since Bitcoin was intended to function on decentralized principles, there is still mistrust regarding centralized control over assets like it even with Coinbase's open process and yearly audits.