    Coinbase CEO Breaks Down Important Bitcoin ETF Question

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    CEO of biggest institutional exchange on market breaks down important topic
    Sun, 15/09/2024 - 12:04
    Concerns expressed by the cryptocurrency community regarding Coinbase's handling of Bitcoin ETFs have been addressed by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Justin Sun's tweet, which expressed doubt about centralized Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the grounds that they do not have proof of reserve and can freeze anyone's balance at any time, sparked this conversation.

    How Coinbase manages ETFs

    Armstrong responded by utilizing the occasion to explain Coinbase's stance and its approach to managing ETF-related activities. He gave the community confidence by saying that all of Coinbase's ETF minting and burning operations are finally settled on-chain, guaranteeing security and transparency.

    Before the last on-chain settlement was carried out, Armstrong stressed that institutional clients are provided with a variety of options, including trade financing and OTC (over-the-counter) trades. This preserves safe on-chain settlements while granting large-scale client's flexibility. Armstrong clarified a few important things, one of which was audits. Armstrong brought up the issue of proof of reserves, but he also pointed out that Coinbase is audited yearly by the respected auditing firm Deloitte.

    Institutional clients should feel more confident about the security and authenticity of their funds as a result of this. He talked about the characteristics of centralized Bitcoin ETFs (cbBTC) as well as acknowledging that investors do in fact put their trust in a centralized custodian to hold the underlying cryptocurrency. Coinbase has never asserted anything different regarding this.

    Centralization concerns

    Armstrong noted that although centralized custody carries some inherent risks, this is the price for allowing significant institutional capital to enter the Bitcoin market. The discussion touches on a deeper issue of trust and decentralization principles that the cryptocurrency community is concerned with.

    Since Bitcoin was intended to function on decentralized principles, there is still mistrust regarding centralized control over assets like it even with Coinbase's open process and yearly audits.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

