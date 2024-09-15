'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is About to 'Explode'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, the eccentric financial commentator who rose to global fame with his "Rich Dad Poor Dad" books, has predicted that the price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is about to "explode."

The 77-year-old businessman and author is also perpetually bullish on precious metals (namely gold and silver).

Even though the investment community is still preoccupied with never-ending Bitcoin versus gold debates, Kiyosaki believes that the "cowards" who are pitting those two assets against each other will be "big losers" as soon as the U.S. Federal Reserve performs its much-anticipated dovish pivot.

Kiyosaki expects "real assets" to experience significant price appreciation due to the Fed's rate cuts.

Instead of arguing with each other, Bitcoin and gold investors should be busy discussing whether they should buy Ferraris or Lamborghinis during the upcoming bull run. "You may soon be looking good driving a Ferrari or Lamborghini," Kiyosaki added.

Bitcoin decoupling from gold

As reported by U.Today , Bitcoin recently decoupled from gold despite the fact that both of them are safe haven assets that are supposed to compete against each other. This can be explained by the risk-averse macro environment in the U.S.

While the price of the yellow metal recently reached a new all-time peak, Bitcoin is so far struggling to convincingly regain its mojo.

The top cryptocurrency has reclaimed the pivotal $60,000 level, but it is still far from its lifetime peak that was achieved in March.