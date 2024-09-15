    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is About to 'Explode'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin and gold investors should be debating about whether it is better to buy Ferraris or Lamborghinis, according to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki
    Sun, 15/09/2024 - 9:35
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is About to 'Explode'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, the eccentric financial commentator who rose to global fame with his "Rich Dad Poor Dad" books, has predicted that the price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is about to "explode."

    Advertisement

    The 77-year-old businessman and author is also perpetually bullish on precious metals (namely gold and silver).

    Even though the investment community is still preoccupied with never-ending Bitcoin versus gold debates, Kiyosaki believes that the "cowards" who are pitting those two assets against each other will be "big losers" as soon as the U.S. Federal Reserve performs its much-anticipated dovish pivot.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is About to 'Explode'
    Top Bitcoin ETF Expert Debunks Insane BlackRock Rumor
    Here's How Much Bitcoin Elon Musk's Leading Innovative Company Holds
    Crucial Scam Alert by Binance: Withdrawal Addresses in Danger

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 11:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki expects "real assets" to experience significant price appreciation due to the Fed's rate cuts.

    Instead of arguing with each other, Bitcoin and gold investors should be busy discussing whether they should buy Ferraris or Lamborghinis during the upcoming bull run. "You may soon be looking good driving a Ferrari or Lamborghini," Kiyosaki added.

    Bitcoin decoupling from gold

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin recently decoupled from gold despite the fact that both of them are safe haven assets that are supposed to compete against each other. This can be explained by the risk-averse macro environment in the U.S.

    Related
    Bitcoin to $150,000? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Stuns BTC Bulls
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 05:59
    Bitcoin to $150,000? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Stuns BTC Bulls
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While the price of the yellow metal recently reached a new all-time peak, Bitcoin is so far struggling to convincingly regain its mojo.

    The top cryptocurrency has reclaimed the pivotal $60,000 level, but it is still far from its lifetime peak that was achieved in March.

    Kiyosaki has predicted that the top cryptocurrency could reach $300,000 as soon as this year.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 15, 2024 - 7:44
    Top Bitcoin ETF Expert Debunks Insane BlackRock Rumor
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 20:00
    Here's How Much Bitcoin Elon Musk's Leading Innovative Company Holds
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO New Zealand: Partnering with ACN Newswire to Unite Top InfoSec Leaders and Offer Exclusive Discounts
    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is About to 'Explode'
    Top Bitcoin ETF Expert Debunks Insane BlackRock Rumor
    Here's How Much Bitcoin Elon Musk's Leading Innovative Company Holds
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD