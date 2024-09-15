    Bitcoin (BTC) at $37,000? Don't Be Mad if It Happens

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin showing some strength at $60,000, but there is always possibility of plunge you should not be afraid of
    Sun, 15/09/2024 - 9:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) at $37,000? Don't Be Mad if It Happens
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    While Bitcoin is currently trading at about $60,000, many analysts and traders believe a potential pullback could send it as low as $37,000. Volatility is the norm in the world of Bitcoin. Interestingly, it might not be a bad thing in general.

    Acquiring Bitcoin at $37,000 would be a steal, according to a co-founder of the well-known cryptocurrency analytics company Glassnode, who also mentioned that institutional investors may also jump in at this price point. This viewpoint emphasizes an important feature of the fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin: Corrections are frequently viewed as opportunities.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If Bitcoin falls to these lower levels, large investors — including institutions — are probably going to increase their holdings, which will create a strong foundation for another rally. When prices hit key support levels, they have historically attracted a lot of buying interest in Bitcoin, which stops further declines and drives the price back up.

    But it is crucial to keep in mind that Bitcoin is not collapsing even though there has been some price volatility. With its price hovering around $60,000, the cryptocurrency is trading in a declining channel. This level remains an important psychological and technical benchmark. Important moving averages such as the 50-day and 100-day EMAs have not yet been broken by the price, indicating that a more thorough recovery is not yet evident.

    Although some people may find the $37,000 mark unsettling, market dynamics indicate that this could serve as a solid support level in the event that BTC takes a more significant decline. In order to determine whether BTC can continue rising or if there will be a more significant decline, traders and investors are currently keeping a close eye on the currency's next movements.

    #Bitcoin
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

