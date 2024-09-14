    Here's How Much Bitcoin Elon Musk's Leading Innovative Company Holds

    Yuri Molchan
    Recently published data reveals how much Bitcoin this company run by Elon Musk holds
    Sat, 14/09/2024
    Here's How Much Bitcoin Elon Musk's Leading Innovative Company Holds
    According to data shared by Arkham Intelligence, the space rocket company created and run by tech billionaire Elon Musk holds a significant amount of Bitcoin.

    This week, the aerospace tech behemoth successfully conducted the first ever commercial spacewalk as American entrepreneur and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis exited into space at the altitude of over 700 kilometers above Earth.

    That event was widely celebrated by social media users on the X platform that belongs to Elon Musk.

    This week also, the tech mogul voiced his plans for launching spaceships to the red planet Mars, which has been his target for extending human consciousness from Earth for years. Musk tweeted that if everything goes well, the first uncrewed spaceships will go to Mars two years from now.

    At that period, the two planets will be connected by the shortest distance. If the ships manage to land on the surface of Mars safely, in another two years the first human crews will fly to Mars to establish a self-sustained city on that planet.

    However, Musk has complained in his recent tweets, there are many bureaucratic hurdles he sees at the moment for further SpaceX trial flights.

    In the meantime, SpaceX holds a small Bitcoin supply, along with Musk’s other company — Tesla. According to Arkham, SpaceX’s BTC stash is currently worth $500 million.

