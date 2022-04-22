Coinbase Card Launched via Visa with Crypto Cashback for US Users

News
Fri, 04/22/2022 - 09:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
Coinbase giant has launched a crypto debit card for payments with cashback for US users
Coinbase Card Launched via Visa with Crypto Cashback for US Users
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase, spreads the word about launching a crypto debit card in collaboration with Visa that can only be used by U.S. citizens (all but those from Hawaii).

The news was shared by Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu. He also tweeted that users will get cashback in crypto of up to 4% on the amount of coins they spend.

The card allows for making payments in multiple locations (millions of them) in the world plus withdrawing cash from one’s crypto wallets via ATMs.

Related
Cardano Creator Eyes Candidates to Play His Character in Ridley Scott's ETH Movie

Users need to download the Coinbase app in order to use the card, receive crypto cashback and keep track of their remaining crypto balance.

In December 2019, Coinbase launched a debit card in Europe and the U.K. and announced the release of the card for the U.S. in early 2021, promising crypto rewards for using it in Bitcoin and XLM.

#VISA
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image First Dogecoin Transaction without Internet Sent via RadioDOGE, Marking Historic Moment
04/22/2022 - 13:27
First Dogecoin Transaction without Internet Sent via RadioDOGE, Marking Historic Moment
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Someone Just Bet 17,350 ETH Contracts on Ethereum Reaching $7,000 by End of 2022
04/22/2022 - 13:10
Someone Just Bet 17,350 ETH Contracts on Ethereum Reaching $7,000 by End of 2022
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, SOL and LUNA Price Analysis for April 22
04/22/2022 - 12:58
BTC, SOL and LUNA Price Analysis for April 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk