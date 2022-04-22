Coinbase Card Launched via Visa with Crypto Cashback for US Users

Coinbase giant has launched a crypto debit card for payments with cashback for US users

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase, spreads the word about launching a crypto debit card in collaboration with Visa that can only be used by U.S. citizens (all but those from Hawaii).

The news was shared by Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu. He also tweeted that users will get cashback in crypto of up to 4% on the amount of coins they spend.

The card allows for making payments in multiple locations (millions of them) in the world plus withdrawing cash from one’s crypto wallets via ATMs.

Coinbase has announced the launch of the Visa card "Coinbase Card" for US users (except Hawaii). The card returns a certain amount of consumption in the form of cryptocurrency after each consumption, up to 4%. https://t.co/YbRbvANECg — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 22, 2022

Ads

Users need to download the Coinbase app in order to use the card, receive crypto cashback and keep track of their remaining crypto balance.

In December 2019, Coinbase launched a debit card in Europe and the U.K. and announced the release of the card for the U.S. in early 2021, promising crypto rewards for using it in Bitcoin and XLM.