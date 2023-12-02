Advertisement
Coinbase Adds DOGE, ADA, XLM Perpetual Futures Contracts, About to List MATIC, BCH Ones

article image
Yuri Molchan
Major crypto exchange Coinbase intends to release several new perpetual futures contracts that include DOGE, ADA and XLM
Sat, 12/02/2023 - 11:32
The biggest U.S.-based crypto trading platform Coinbase, which is currently engaged in a legal battle with the SEC regulator, has made an announcement about expanding the range of its crypto trading tools.

DOGE, ADA, XLM perpetual futures added

A tweet shared by Coinbase stated that they are planning to add support for perpetual futures contracts for Polygon (MATIC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) at Coinbase International Exchange on Dec. 7.

Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu stated that Coinbase has just added perpetual futures contracts for DOGE, ADA, LINK and XLM.

November sees COIN face 78% surge

As reported earlier, throughout November, Coinbase’s shared COIN demonstrated a stunning 78% increase in price as it went up from $71.88 per share to $128.27, thus reaching the highest point since April last year so far.

Many crypto and trading experts noticed that impressive rise and made their comments on it. Among them was Ripple advocate and founder of CryptoLaw US John Deaton. He made a concise bullish statement, sharing his prediction for the near future for COIN, "I think it's a screaming buy under $150."

At the time of this writing, COIN is trading at $133.76, rising by 7.25% within the last 24 hours.

Here are major drivers for COIN price jump

The major factor to the massive surge in the COIN price was the troubles faced by the CEOs of competing exchanges. The price surged once former FTC Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to imprisonment on fraud charges (Nov. 2).

More than two weeks later, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was pled guilty to breaching the Bank Secrecy Act, the U.S. economic sanctions imposed on Binance and also for failing to implement an efficient mechanism that would prevent money laundering. CZ was allowed to resign from his leading position in Binance, and the exchange will pay a $4.3 billion fine to settle the matter. However, now it has become known that CZ on the quiet let the information about the upcoming settlement with the U.S. court leak and several V.I.P traders got the message.

Also, CZ is now potentially facing a 10-year prison sentence for violating the Bank Secrecy Act, as reported by U.Today earlier.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
