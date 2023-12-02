Coinbase Adds DOGE, ADA, XLM Perpetual Futures Contracts, About to List MATIC, BCH Ones

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The biggest U.S.-based crypto trading platform Coinbase, which is currently engaged in a legal battle with the SEC regulator, has made an announcement about expanding the range of its crypto trading tools.

DOGE, ADA, XLM perpetual futures added

A tweet shared by Coinbase stated that they are planning to add support for perpetual futures contracts for Polygon (MATIC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) at Coinbase International Exchange on Dec. 7.

Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu stated that Coinbase has just added perpetual futures contracts for DOGE, ADA, LINK and XLM.

Coinbase tweeted that it will add support for Polygon and Bitcoin Cash perpetual futures contracts on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The MATIC-PERP and BCH-PERP markets will open on or after 18:00 UTC+8 on December 7. Coinbase just added ADA-PERP,… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 2, 2023

November sees COIN face 78% surge

As reported earlier, throughout November, Coinbase’s shared COIN demonstrated a stunning 78% increase in price as it went up from $71.88 per share to $128.27, thus reaching the highest point since April last year so far.

Many crypto and trading experts noticed that impressive rise and made their comments on it. Among them was Ripple advocate and founder of CryptoLaw US John Deaton. He made a concise bullish statement, sharing his prediction for the near future for COIN, "I think it's a screaming buy under $150."

At the time of this writing, COIN is trading at $133.76, rising by 7.25% within the last 24 hours.

Here are major drivers for COIN price jump

The major factor to the massive surge in the COIN price was the troubles faced by the CEOs of competing exchanges. The price surged once former FTC Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to imprisonment on fraud charges (Nov. 2).

More than two weeks later, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was pled guilty to breaching the Bank Secrecy Act, the U.S. economic sanctions imposed on Binance and also for failing to implement an efficient mechanism that would prevent money laundering. CZ was allowed to resign from his leading position in Binance, and the exchange will pay a $4.3 billion fine to settle the matter. However, now it has become known that CZ on the quiet let the information about the upcoming settlement with the U.S. court leak and several V.I.P traders got the message.

Also, CZ is now potentially facing a 10-year prison sentence for violating the Bank Secrecy Act, as reported by U.Today earlier.