CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls Bitcoin "Phony Money" After Cashing Out Half of His Stash

News
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 19:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
CNBC's Jim Cramer has cashed out half of his Bitcoin holdings to pay for his mortgage
CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls Bitcoin "Phony Money" After Cashing Out Half of His Stash
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During the Thursday broadcast of “Squawk on the Street,” CNBC's superstar anchor Jim Cramer revealed that he had sold half of his Bitcoin holdings to pay off his mortgage: 

From the chart, I may be the only natural seller, but it was so great to pay off a mortgage. It was like, kind of, phony money paying for real money

The famed stock picker claims that he got into Bitcoin for the first time when it was trading at around $12,000. On Apr. 14, the flagship cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $64,895 on the Bitstamp exchange before retracing to the $62,000 level.    

card

Cramer has been extremely vocal about his support for Bitcoin for the past few months. On a recent podcast with crypto evangelist Anthony Pomliano, he said that the top crypto was exactly what he was searching for with gold.  

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Orbs (ORBS) Token Staking Now Seamlessly Avaliable in Enjin Wallet (ENJ): Details
News
04/09/2021 - 12:44

Orbs (ORBS) Token Staking Now Seamlessly Avaliable in Enjin Wallet (ENJ): Details
Vladislav Sopov
article image XRP Tokens Will Soon Be Able to Engage with DeFi Applications
News
04/11/2021 - 07:42

XRP Tokens Will Soon Be Able to Engage with DeFi Applications

Alex Dovbnya
article image DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Launches Staking Pools on Binance Smart Chain
News
04/12/2021 - 15:33

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Launches Staking Pools on Binance Smart Chain
Vladislav Sopov
thecryptobuds