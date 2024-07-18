    Clandeno (CND) To Set Aside Tokens For Community, NEAR Protocol Surges 34% While Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches $65,000

    article image
    Guest Author
    Clandeno reveals community incentives amid presale
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 11:00
    Clandeno (CND) To Set Aside Tokens For Community, NEAR Protocol Surges 34% While Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches $65,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    A volatile weekend is over, sending Bitcoin (BTC) above $65,000. NEAR Protocol reacted immediately, surging to a one-month peak. The markets are setting expectations for moving to a higher range, while retaining opportunities for volatility trading. Meanwhile Clandeno (CLD) presale is gaining more momentum.

    Bitcoin (BTC) fulfills predictions with $65,000 rally

    Bitcoin (BTC) rallied close to $66,000, but hovered closer to the $65,000 range. The recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally is reawakening the entire market, causing other coins and tokens to break to levels not seen in a month. 

    Bitcoin (BTC) traded with high USD volumes, based on Coinbase buying. Nearly 20% of Bitcoin (BTC) trades rely on direct USD pairings, signaling renewed retail buying. Bitcoin (BTC) also expects the first distributions of coins from the Mt. Gox exchange, which are expected to start by the end of the month. 

    NEAR Protocol grows by 34% in a dynamic week

    The recent market recovery was much stronger for NEAR protocol, driving the asset to a one-month peak. NEAR Protocol traded at $6.90 after expanding by 34% week-on-week. 

    NEAR Protocol tokens will also become more valuable due to a new governance protocol. NEAR protocol will switch from the one person, one vote model, and instead assign votes based on staked tokens. This may be creating a buying spree for NEAR Protocol. Holders will also be incentivized with new mechanisms, especially for on-chain activities, trades or staking.

    Clandeno (CLD) moves forward

    The Clandeno (CLD) platform aims to build a decentralized marketplace, carrying valuable items and potentially significant commissions. Clandeno (CLD) will build a blockchain-based trading mechanism that is secure enough to carry big-ticket items like vehicles or even real estate. 

    The Clandeno (CLD) presale will distribute their total token supply. The Clandeno (CLD) project will set aside additional tokens for the community in the form of staking rewards and other incentives.

