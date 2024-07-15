Clandeno (CLD) Pre-Sale Might Be Analyzed in July as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT) Major Altcoins Back to Surging

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The crypto market is going through a period of mixed fortunes, with blue-chip cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT) experiencing notable price drops. This global market uncertainty has prompted investors to turn to Clandeno's (CLD) presale.

Clandeno's (CLD) innovative blockchain-based e-commerce platform unlocks new options for pre-sale participants.

Supporters of Clandeno (CLD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Dogecoin (DOGE) targeting next price levels in Q3

The global market uncertainty has extended to the crypto market. This has affected leading cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE). Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin in the world, has been sending mixed signals over the past month. This comes at a time when the meme coin mania helped meme tokens to outperform the market.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.1136 at press time. This marks a 4% increase in the past 24 hours, with hopes of further gains. Dogecoin's (DOGE) bullish case has been boosted by a 40% increase in trading volume, rising to $594 million on July 14.

Polkadot (DOT) accomplishes new milestones

It has been a red month for Polkadot (DOT) investors as DOT's price plummets. Polkadot (DOT) is trading at $6.23, a 2% drop in the past month. The only silver lining is that Polkadot's (DOT) slide is reasonable compared to other blue-chip cryptos. Analysts predict investor sentiment is shifting from Polkadot (DOT) to promising assets.

This analysis is given weight by Polkadot's (DOT) falling trading volume. As of July 14, Polkadot (DOT) experienced a 10% drop in trading volume to $123.4 million.

Investors researching Clandeno (CLD) for novel options

Clandeno (CLD), a new blockchain-based e-commerce platform, has become a haven for investors fleeing global market uncertainty.

Clandeno (CLD) is a favorite among investors because of its tokenomics. The project will mint a total of 525 million Clandeno (CLD) tokens. Investors have been allocated 365 million Clandeno (CLD) via the live initial coin offering. The team has been allocated 21 million Clandeno (CLD) tokens, which will be locked for years.

The earning potential is high as Clandeno (CLD) holders will be eligible for passive income. CLD holders will earn a fraction of the revenue generated on Clandeno. This is good news for CLD holders because analysts expect Clandeno to attract millions of users.

Clandeno (CLD) is the best crypto investment due to its low entry price and value proposition. Investors seeking life-changing gains are buying Clandeno (CLD).