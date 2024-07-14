Advertisement
    Clandeno (CLD) Announces Coin Offering, Binance Coin (BNB) and Polkadot (DOT) Regaining Momentum

    Guest Author
    Clandeno presents new e-commerce model amid their offering
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 12:42
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 12:42
    Contents
    With the market moving in different directions, some new contestants like Clandeno (CLD) arise. Meanwhile, Polkadot and Binance Coin are getting ready for a reversal.

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prepares For Breakout

    Binance Coin (BNB) has continued to show signs of resilience. The trading range for Binance Coin (BNB) within the past month is $455 to $625 with significant selling pressure, but the bulls aren't giving up just yet. Binance Coin (BNB) has room to recover, with the closest resistance at $580 and support at $480.

    Binance Coin (BNB) could target the second resistance level at $605, which would represent a significant gain, if it can break past $580. A potentially bullish trend is indicated by the RSI at about 42 and a 10-day SMA that is in line with its 100-day average. 

    Polkadot (DOT) Price Action

    Recent Polkadot (DOT) price analysis indicates that bearish momentum is pushing the Polkadot (DOT) price lower. Within the past month, the Polkadot (DOT) trading volume has decreased by about 12%. However, the low trading volume indicates that unless there is a big shift in sentiment or a significant piece of news, prices may only move momentarily. A price push above $6.17 is required before traders can see any signs of a potential reversal. 

    Clandeno (CLD) Moves Forward

    The traditional e-commerce model has numerous drawbacks, such as expensive fees, regulations and limited user control. Clandeno (CLD), a novel distributed approach, try to overcome these constraints. Additionally, exclusive deals are provided by the Clandeno (CLD) platform to participants in the presale.

    Users can engage in a vibrant community that fosters inclusivity and democracy in the e-commerce space. It's interesting to note that Clandeno (CLD) values community involvement highly to make your voice heard.

    To find out more about the Clandeno presale, visit their website here

