Clandeno (CLD) Announces Coin Offering, Binance Coin (BNB) and Polkadot (DOT) Regaining Momentum

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the market moving in different directions, some new contestants like Clandeno (CLD) arise. Meanwhile, Polkadot and Binance Coin are getting ready for a reversal.

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prepares For Breakout

Binance Coin (BNB) has continued to show signs of resilience. The trading range for Binance Coin (BNB) within the past month is $455 to $625 with significant selling pressure, but the bulls aren't giving up just yet. Binance Coin (BNB) has room to recover, with the closest resistance at $580 and support at $480.

Binance Coin (BNB) could target the second resistance level at $605, which would represent a significant gain, if it can break past $580. A potentially bullish trend is indicated by the RSI at about 42 and a 10-day SMA that is in line with its 100-day average.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Action

Recent Polkadot (DOT) price analysis indicates that bearish momentum is pushing the Polkadot (DOT) price lower. Within the past month, the Polkadot (DOT) trading volume has decreased by about 12%. However, the low trading volume indicates that unless there is a big shift in sentiment or a significant piece of news, prices may only move momentarily. A price push above $6.17 is required before traders can see any signs of a potential reversal.

Clandeno (CLD) Moves Forward

The traditional e-commerce model has numerous drawbacks, such as expensive fees, regulations and limited user control. Clandeno (CLD), a novel distributed approach, try to overcome these constraints. Additionally, exclusive deals are provided by the Clandeno (CLD) platform to participants in the presale.

Users can engage in a vibrant community that fosters inclusivity and democracy in the e-commerce space. It's interesting to note that Clandeno (CLD) values community involvement highly to make your voice heard.

To find out more about the Clandeno presale, visit their website here