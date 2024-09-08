    Chris Burniske Drops 'Satoshi is Dead' Setup, but There's Bullish Punchline

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Despite major cryptocurrency market drop, Chris Burniske sees explosive gains ahead
    Sun, 8/09/2024 - 13:52
    Chris Burniske Drops 'Satoshi is Dead' Setup, but There's Bullish Punchline
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The past few weeks have seen a big drop in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin losing 12% of its value from its weekly high, dropping to $52,550. This pullback led to the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization shrinking by 3.71%, which is about $73 billion according to the TOTAL index. The drop in prices has led to a pretty negative market sentiment, which seems to be at its lowest point in recent months.

    Advertisement

    Despite the gloomy outlook, Chris Burniske, a well-known crypto expert and partner at Placeholder VC, shared a bullish perspective.

    Related
    Bitcoin's Structure Looks Similar to 2019, Top Expert Claims
    Sun, 09/08/2024 - 10:57
    Bitcoin's Structure Looks Similar to 2019, Top Expert Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Sells $89 Million in Bitcoin, Community Stunned
    Michael Saylor Reacts to BTC Price Drop With Urgent Warning
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 87% in Trading Volume
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement

    He pointed out that, even though Bitcoin and Ethereum are going through a period of consolidation, there are signs of strength across a wider range of blockchain projects. Even though the market is down, blockchains are still making their way into the wider social and tech landscape, noted the expert.

    Advertisement

    Burniske's optimistic view is not a new one. He was right about Solana last year when the price went back up after dropping to $9. This made him a lot more credible when the project actually came back from the dead.

    Bullish unlocks

    Now, the expert suggests there might be some good news on the horizon in the next few weeks. He thinks some big token unlocks and conferences could shift the sentiment once again.

    It is worth mentioning that the crypto market is gearing up for a few major unlock events that could have an impact on price movements. Next up are XAI (6.28%, $6.44 million) and GMT (3.68%, $9.79 million) on Sept. 9, followed by APT (2.23%, $66.39 million), ICP (0.51%, $17.04 million) and MOCA (2.01%, $17.12 million) on Sept. 11. On top of that, STRK is set to have a 3.6% ($27.63 million) unlock on Sept. 15.

    Related
    XRP Price Facing Major Problem
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 15:35
    XRP Price Facing Major Problem
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    While the sentiment in the market may currently feel as though "Satoshi is dead," as Burniske says, the upcoming events and continuing blockchain progress signal a potential bullish shift on the horizon.

    #Chris Burniske #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 8, 2024 - 12:54
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Sudden Surge in Trading Activity, What Happened?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 8, 2024 - 12:37
    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Bets on US Economy Recovery, Will Bitcoin (BTC) Follow?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu, Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Showcase Largest Booth Ever
    RCO Finance's (RCOF) Popularity Soars, Nears New Milestones in its Presale on Ethereum (ETH)
    Digital Transformation Week Europe 2024 – Just 4 Weeks to Go Until the Leading Tech Event in Amsterdam
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Chris Burniske Drops 'Satoshi is Dead' Setup, but There's Bullish Punchline
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Sudden Surge in Trading Activity, What Happened?
    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Bets on US Economy Recovery, Will Bitcoin (BTC) Follow?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD