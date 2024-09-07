Solana (SOL) Might Drop to $90, per This Market Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL), the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, may be on the verge of a significant price correction, according to a recent market prediction. Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, has highlighted a potential bearish scenario for SOL, which could trigger a substantial drop to as low as $90.

According to Ali, Solana has been consolidating within a parallel channel since April, with a lower boundary at $126. Given this, SOL's movement within this trading pattern might have ramifications in the short- to midterm.

Cryptocurrencies continued to fall on Saturday, extending Friday's bearish move that brought Bitcoin to its lowest point in a month.

Bitcoin had slightly rebounded following a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report before reversing to the downside. Although a few cryptocurrencies are trading up, others are down, like Solana, which has fallen 3.19% in the last 24 hours to $127. The SOL token is also down 7.18% weekly.

Crucial Solana level to watch

As the crypto market faces selling pressure, the crucial level to watch, according to Ali, is the lower boundary of the SOL parallel channel at $126. A sustained close below this level would signal a breakdown from the channel, indicating that selling pressure could intensify.

In this scenario, a sustained close below the highlighted key level at $126 might trigger a significant Solana price correction to $110 or even $90.

In the event of a price rebound, SOL could rebound from the channel's lower boundary toward the middle or upper boundaries, positioned at $154 and $187, respectively.

While the market's outlook remains bleak, history presents a silver lining to SOL price action.

According to Ali, historically, two weeks before the Solana breakpoint occurrence, SOL prices tend to rise. It increased by 35% in 2021, 35% in 2022, and 60% in 2023. The market closely watches if this historical trend might repeat as the Solana breakpoint event approaches.