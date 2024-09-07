    Solana (SOL) Might Drop to $90, per This Market Prediction

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Solana risks dropping as low as $90 if this chart pattern scenario plays out
    Sat, 7/09/2024 - 15:11
    Solana (SOL) Might Drop to $90, per This Market Prediction
    Solana (SOL), the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, may be on the verge of a significant price correction, according to a recent market prediction. Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, has highlighted a potential bearish scenario for SOL, which could trigger a substantial drop to as low as $90.

    According to Ali, Solana has been consolidating within a parallel channel since April, with a lower boundary at $126. Given this, SOL's movement within this trading pattern might have ramifications in the short- to midterm.

    Cryptocurrencies continued to fall on Saturday, extending Friday's bearish move that brought Bitcoin to its lowest point in a month.

    Bitcoin had slightly rebounded following a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report before reversing to the downside. Although a few cryptocurrencies are trading up, others are down, like Solana, which has fallen 3.19% in the last 24 hours to $127. The SOL token is also down 7.18% weekly.

    Crucial Solana level to watch

    As the crypto market faces selling pressure, the crucial level to watch, according to Ali, is the lower boundary of the SOL parallel channel at $126. A sustained close below this level would signal a breakdown from the channel, indicating that selling pressure could intensify.

    In this scenario, a sustained close below the highlighted key level at $126 might trigger a significant Solana price correction to $110 or even $90.

    In the event of a price rebound, SOL could rebound from the channel's lower boundary toward the middle or upper boundaries, positioned at $154 and $187, respectively.

    While the market's outlook remains bleak, history presents a silver lining to SOL price action.

    According to Ali, historically, two weeks before the Solana breakpoint occurrence, SOL prices tend to rise. It increased by 35% in 2021, 35% in 2022, and 60% in 2023. The market closely watches if this historical trend might repeat as the Solana breakpoint event approaches.

