Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold, Mike Novogratz Predicts But Here’s Big Catch

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 11:13
    Mike Novogratz predicts Bitcoin to reach $1 million and dwarf gold
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold, Mike Novogratz Predicts But Here’s Big Catch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partner, and the founder of Galaxy Digital, took part in the Coin Stories podcast hosted by Natalie Brunel recently. In it, Novogratz shared his take on the prospects of Bitcoin reaching $1,000,000 in the future.

    However, he warned that if Bitcoin does get to $1 million, things will certainly turn bad for the U.S.

    Bitcoin will reach $1 million but here’s catch, per Novogratz

    Novogratz agreed with the podcast host that there is a strong probability that Bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million. However, he said that this would only be possible if the U.S. government continues printing money, as it keeps spending more than it can afford and the U.S. national debt continues to grow rapidly.

    Advertisement

    In this case, Novogratz believes, the U.S. dollar will be completely debased and the economy will be ruined like it has happened to some poor countries suffering from hyperinflation. He told the host that nobody would want to live in such a country. Therefore, he would prefer a lower Bitcoin price but the U.S. with a stable and high-performing economy.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    $7 Million Worth of BTC Drained in Satoshi Token Price Manipulation Exploit
    Failed Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Critical, XRP Symmetrical Triangle Explosion? Ethereum (ETH) Dominance Brings $5,000
    Bitcoiners Slam ETH Uberbull Tom Lee for Fundraising with BTC Logo

    In light of all this, Novogratz said, “I think we will get to a million. I just hope we get there slowly.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 07:44
    'Everything Trending to Zero Against Bitcoin,' '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Warns
    ByYuri Molchan

    Novogratz admires Saylor's Bitcoin approach

    Novogratz also said he admired the success of Bitcoin treasury companies and that of Strategy in particular. Before Strategy began raising funds from institutional investors successfully, Novogratz said he expected institutions to come in through ETFs or buy Bitcoin directly via Coinbase or perhaps using over-the-counter trading brokers, like his Galaxy Digital.

    However, now, Novogratz stated, Saylor has turned Strategy into a sort of crypto too since institutions are often investing not just in Bitcoin through it but in Strategy itself since it has become a new brand in the Bitcoin world.

    #Mike Novogratz #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 11:20
    Cardano Golden Cross Confirmed, Is $1 Next?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 11:08
    Shiba Inu Key Metric Explodes 78,273% in Day: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika Core Contributor dWallet Labs Reveals REFHE: First FHE Scheme That Works Like a Real CPU
    Ethereum-Based Meme Coin ‘Pepeto’ Nears Stage 9, Raises Over $6.09M in Presale
    Grow London, London Stock Exchange & The Global City partner with London FinTech Summit to connect global finance capitals and drive cross-border collaboration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Golden Cross Confirmed, Is $1 Next?
    Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold, Mike Novogratz Predicts But Here’s Big Catch
    Shiba Inu Key Metric Explodes 78,273% in Day: Details
    Show all