Chinese State Banks Start Favoring Crypto Firms: Details

Mon, 03/27/2023 - 10:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chinese government-owned banks start showing support for crypto companies in Hong Kong
Chinese State Banks Start Favoring Crypto Firms: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a recent piece by Bloomberg, crypto companies are actively moving to Hong Kong, seeing rising support from Chinese state banks for this nascent industry in the past several months.

Head of Binance exchange Changpeng Zhao (known as simply CZ to millions of crypto users) commented on this news on his Twitter page, saying that as one door closes, others begin to open, referring to the recent crash of several major banks in the U.S. that were friendly to crypto.

One of those Chinese banks is BOCOM (Bank of Communications), Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Bank of China.

Although the ban on crypto has been valid in mainland China for more than a year, the country's government seems to be helping Hong Kong to become a major crypto hub.

Chinese banks turn friendly to crypto

According to the source, the local offices of major Chinese banks have either begun offering their services to crypto companies or have been making inquiries into this issue. A person in the know who prefers to stay unnamed and who was referred to by Bloomberg stated that a rep of one of the mentioned banks paid a visit to a crypto company office to collaborate. According to him, this was green-lighted by Beijing; therefore, this and the uncertain lending situation in the crypto space are now presenting a big new opportunity for Chinese banks owned by the state.

These offers of cooperation are catching the public's attention after major banks in the U.S. have been slamming crypto firms, rejecting servicing them. Simultaneously, crypto-friendly banks in the U.S. — Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — have called it a day and announced themselves insolvent. Some of them are being offered for purchase to other large banks.

Related
Mike Novogratz Calls for Truce Between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Communities

Ripple's CEO recently made a statement, saying that Ripple had tiny exposure to Signature Bank and stored a small part of their cash balance in it. However, the bank's closure caused no significant damage to the crypto giant.

However, none of the above-mentioned Chinese banks responded to Bloomberg's requests to comment on the situation.

#Cryptocurrency ban #Cryptocurrency
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image I'll Get Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tattoo If This Happens: YouTuber 'BitBoy Crypto'
03/27/2023 - 09:46
I'll Get Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tattoo If This Happens: YouTuber 'BitBoy Crypto'
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM Set to Go Live Today, Why Is Price Not Riding Train?
03/27/2023 - 09:15
Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM Set to Go Live Today, Why Is Price Not Riding Train?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Starts Week With Massive 1,100% Burn Rate Spike
03/27/2023 - 08:41
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Starts Week With Massive 1,100% Burn Rate Spike
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan