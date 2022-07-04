Charles Hoskinson Teases Cardano's "Next Wave"

Mon, 07/04/2022 - 20:29
Alex Dovbnya
Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson is teasing the upcoming Vasil upgrade
Charles Hoskinson Teases Cardano's "Next Wave"
Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has taken to Twitter to tease Cardano’s “next wave.”

Of course, the American entrepreneur is referring to the upcoming Vasil hard fork that is expected to be launched later this month.

As explained by Sebastien Guillemot, CTO and co-founder of product-based blockchain company dcSpark, explained that the implementation of the much-anticipated upgrade will make it possible to move new types of tokens from Ethereum to Cardano. Guillemot specifically singled out stablecoins, non-custodial tokens, and stateful tokens in his tweet.

Ross Gerber Says Peter Schiff Still Hasn't Figured Out Bitcoin
While the above-mentioned types of tokens will be supported at the protocol level, it will take “some time” for the tooling around them to be built.

As reported by U.Today, the much-anticipated Vasil upgrade went live on the Cardano testnet on Sunday. Its mainnet place will take place after four weeks of testing.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

