Charles Hoskinson Says Burning ADA Would Mean Stealing It from Holders, Here’s Why

Wed, 08/31/2022 - 18:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano founder explains why ADA burns cannot be done despite persistent requests from some in the community
Charles Hoskinson Says Burning ADA Would Mean Stealing It from Holders, Here’s Why
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Founder of Cardano and IOG, Charles Hoskinson has tweeted that unlike with other cryptocurrency projects, ADA burns are impossible to make.

He stated that “there is no magic reserve of ADA” which could be burned.

Here’s why no ADA can be burned

Charles Hoskinson has replied to a comment from a @PerAsperaVinco Twitter user, in which the latter reproached him of being ignorant when saying that destroying ADA would mean destroying Cardano fans’ property.

Hoskinson explained that other projects sometimes have a stash of premined coins controlled by founders. During periods of lower liquidity they manipulate their token’s price by burning large amounts of it. However, he stressed that Cardano does not control any amounts of ADA.

All ADA tokens, according to him, belong to ADA holders and SPOs (Stake Pool Operators). They earn rewards in ADA, reminded Hoskinson, and taking away ADA from them to burn would be nothing but stealing their property.

Burning implies sending tokens to dead-end wallets and locking them there so that they cannot be spent or withdrawn.

Related
BREAKING: Bitcoin Evangelist Michael Saylor Sued for Tax Fraud by D.C. Attorney General

SHIB army burns tokens regularly

Unlike Cardano, the SHIB community conducts numerous burns of their meme token, some destroy Shiba Inu on a weekly basis, some do it from time to time. One burner has even started buying SHIB via an Amazon affiliate program and burning them afterwards.

According to data provided by Shibburn tracker, sometimes the amount of destroyed meme tokens can reach billions per a single week. The goal of these burns is to reduce the circulating supply of tokens in order to make them more scarce and attempt to push the price up.

#Cardano News #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image These Are Most Hated Crypto Apps Around the World
08/31/2022 - 20:02
These Are Most Hated Crypto Apps Around the World
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Evangelist Michael Saylor Sued for Tax Fraud by D.C. Attorney General
08/31/2022 - 17:51
BREAKING: Bitcoin Evangelist Michael Saylor Sued for Tax Fraud by D.C. Attorney General
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 100 Biggest Whales Sell 323 Billion SHIB, Here’s What’s Behind It
08/31/2022 - 16:17
100 Biggest Whales Sell 323 Billion SHIB, Here’s What’s Behind It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan