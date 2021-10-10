woj
DOGE Co-Founder Silently Hints at Dogecoin, Tweeting About "Beanie Babies" Shooting to "Tens of Thousands of USD"

Sun, 10/10/2021 - 16:00
A Dogecoin co-founder has posted a tweet about Beanie Babies toys soaring in price but this might be a hint at the future of DOGE
Computer scientist Billy Markus, who founded Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to Twitter to talk about Beanie Babies toys surging in price from zero in 2007 to much higher in 2021.

From being worth “almost zero” back in 2007, according to Markus, who goes by a Twitter nickname Shibetoshi Nakamoto. Now, he has been told, the price of these toys is ranging near “tens of thousand dollars”.

“No one knows the future price of anything, folks”, he tweeted as if hinting at the prospects of Dogecoin.

In a comment to this tweet, the DOGE co-founder did acknowledge, though, that he is not sure if anyone is buying these toys.

Hm or not actually selling just listings. Seems the value is between 0 and tens of thousands but who knows who is actually buying, if anyone

A Twitter user in the comment thread stated that this is a good analogue of crypto.

