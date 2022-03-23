Charles Hoskinson on Cardano's Adoption: "Millions of Tokens, Thousands of dApps"

Charles Hoskinson, founder of IOG software development team behind Cardano (ADA) blockchain, shares latest updates on its adoption

Cardano, the largest Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network, smashed through yet another crucial milestone on its way to adoption in the Web3 and DeFi segments. Its inventor, Charles Hoskinson, shares his excitement.

Cardano surpasses 4,000,000 NFTs minted milestone

According to the statement by Mr. Morgan Schofield, head of ecosystem growth at Input Output Global, Cardano's (ADA) smart contracts platform now hosts four million non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Today we will witness the 4,000,000th #Cardano #NFT being minted, with 50,000 distinct minting policies. 🎉



As we scale throughput, this pace will increase.

Digital, sovereign ownership has never been so easy or secure. #CNFT #CardanoCommunity #NFTCommunity pic.twitter.com/4GaK5XcrgN — Morgan Schofield (@mtschofield) March 23, 2022

About 50,000 different minting policies are registered on Cardano (ADA) blockchain: most likely, these metrics are correlated with the total number of Cardano-centric NFT issuers.

Moreover, the number of "individual" NFTs is far higher, Mr. Schofield adds, as some items actually boast thousands of pictures attached.

Cardano's founder Charles Hoskinson is impressed by the number and even admitted being wrong about the real progress of Cardano (ADA) adoption:

Remember when I predicted thousands of assets and DApps on Cardano? Well I was wrong, there are now millions of native assets issued and DApps are now in the hundreds. #SlowAndSteady.

ADA is back above $1, accumulation gains steam

Mr. Schofield foresees that the pace of adoption will only increase due to the high scalability of Cardano (ADA) as a platform for tokens of all types.

Meanwhile, as Cardano's native token ADA is in the green after reclaiming the $1 level, its holders are accumulating again. Per data by IntoTheBlock on-chain info tracker, the two groups are the most active.

$ADA soars by 10% over the last 24hours as the accumulation patterns continue



The addresses by holding indicator show an increasing accumulation across the board in the different brackets



Addresses holding 10-100 and 100k-1m ADA increased their balance by 12% and 11% in 30 days pic.twitter.com/Y8ab2dXLWs — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) March 23, 2022

Wallets with 10-100 and 100,000-1,000,000 ADA are accumulating aggressively, on-chain data says.