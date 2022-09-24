Charles Hoskinson Celebrates Cardano’s Birthday, But It’s Not Blockchain

Sat, 09/24/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
IOG founder celebrates birthday of the polymath whose name Cardano chain bears
Charles Hoskinson Celebrates Cardano’s Birthday, But It’s Not Blockchain
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Head of Input Output Global, the company that created Cardano Foundation and the same-name blockchain, has wished Cardano a happy birthday.

Hoskinson made a retweet of a post published by @Rainmaker1973 Twitter user who has more than 665,200 followers on Twitter and works in the spheres of astronomy, astronautics, meteorology, and physics. This tweet bears a link to a Wikipedia article about the man, whose last name Hoskinson picked to name his brainchild in the blockchain sphere - Gerolamo Cardano.

This was an Italian scientist who was interested in a range of sciences, such as maths, physics, biology, astrology, chemistry, etc.

According to the article, Cardano was “one of the most influential mathematicians of the Renaissance.”

Related
DOGE May Soon Break Out Despite Overall Market Negativity: Report

Cardano team has just implemented Plutus 2.0 language via Vasil upgrade which has greatly improved the deployment of smart contracts on Cardano. According to a recent tweet of Hoskinson, hundreds of projects are now excited to build smart contracts on his chain after Vasil took place on September 22.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 24
09/24/2022 - 21:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Terra Classic (LUNC) Transfers on Binance (BNB) Will Be Taxed. When?
09/24/2022 - 16:55
Terra Classic (LUNC) Transfers on Binance (BNB) Will Be Taxed. When?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image DOGE, LINK, BTC Might Be Potential Candidates for Breakout, Here's Why
09/24/2022 - 16:35
DOGE, LINK, BTC Might Be Potential Candidates for Breakout, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide