    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Quantum Hosky

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Here's latest update on Quantum Hosky from Charles Hoskinson
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 12:35
    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Quantum Hosky
    Cover image via U.Today

    Charles Hoskinson, the renowned crypto entrepreneur behind Cardano (ADA), has shared an update on his next major project. After weeks of teasing, he informed the Cardano community of the project in a post on X, where he has over a million followers.

    Multichain metaverse and AI-driven interactions

    According to Hoskinson, the new project, Quantum Hosky, is a multichain open metaverse embedded in a 4-dimensional space. This suggests the new project would span multiple blockchain networks to allow interoperability. That means interactions between different crypto ecosystems.

    The concept aligns with the evolving trend of creating decentralized metaverses, enabling users to interact in a virtual environment. The aim is to ensure inclusivity and broad access to the game world, for instance, and to reduce the individualistic nature of existing blockchain projects.

    Hoskinson’s post also mentions Non-Player Characters (NCP), a reference to experimental biological computing systems using neural cells powered by "dishbrain computers."

    Experts say that if the next Cardano project, Quantum Hosky, integrates this, it could revolutionize the crypto ecosystem. The interactions are driven by creating lifelike behaviors enabled by AI-enhanced logic.

    An additional feature of Quantum Hosky includes electroencephalogram (EEG) and photonic quantum. If deployed in gaming, it could track players’ mental state and make the experience more fascinating. 

    Meanwhile, photonic quantum could introduce unpredictable changes to the game environment.

    Hoskinson: Pushing boundaries of blockchain innovation

    While Hoskinson has posted about Quantum Hosky several times, the idea still sounds futuristic to some in the sector. However, the Cardano founder is known to take on ambitious projects.

    One such milestone achievement by the Cardano blockchain involved the deployment of the first zero-knowledge (ZK) smart contract on the mainnet. The development signals the beginning of the era of XK applications on Cardano.

    The broader cryptocurrency community will have to wait to see the applicability of Quantum Hosky to the industry.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

