Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Quantum Hosky

Charles Hoskinson, the renowned crypto entrepreneur behind Cardano (ADA), has shared an update on his next major project. After weeks of teasing, he informed the Cardano community of the project in a post on X, where he has over a million followers.

Multichain metaverse and AI-driven interactions

According to Hoskinson, the new project, Quantum Hosky, is a multichain open metaverse embedded in a 4-dimensional space. This suggests the new project would span multiple blockchain networks to allow interoperability. That means interactions between different crypto ecosystems.

The concept aligns with the evolving trend of creating decentralized metaverses, enabling users to interact in a virtual environment. The aim is to ensure inclusivity and broad access to the game world, for instance, and to reduce the individualistic nature of existing blockchain projects.

Hoskinson’s post also mentions Non-Player Characters (NCP), a reference to experimental biological computing systems using neural cells powered by "dishbrain computers."

Alright so you all really really really want to know about Quantum Hosky? It's a multichain, open metaverse embedded in a 4 dimensional space with pockets of time dilation and non-Euclidean geometry with NPCs power by dishbrain computers and the entire world relies upon EEG… — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 28, 2024

Experts say that if the next Cardano project, Quantum Hosky, integrates this, it could revolutionize the crypto ecosystem. The interactions are driven by creating lifelike behaviors enabled by AI-enhanced logic.

An additional feature of Quantum Hosky includes electroencephalogram (EEG) and photonic quantum. If deployed in gaming, it could track players’ mental state and make the experience more fascinating.

Meanwhile, photonic quantum could introduce unpredictable changes to the game environment.

Hoskinson: Pushing boundaries of blockchain innovation

While Hoskinson has posted about Quantum Hosky several times, the idea still sounds futuristic to some in the sector. However, the Cardano founder is known to take on ambitious projects.

One such milestone achievement by the Cardano blockchain involved the deployment of the first zero-knowledge (ZK) smart contract on the mainnet. The development signals the beginning of the era of XK applications on Cardano.

The broader cryptocurrency community will have to wait to see the applicability of Quantum Hosky to the industry.