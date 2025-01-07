Advertisement
    Ripple's RLUSD Now Relies on Chainlink Price Feeds

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's RLUSD is now powered by Chainlink's price feeds
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 15:11
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ripple has adopted the Chainlink standard to obtain high-quality pricing data on the Ethereum blockchain, according to a Tuesday announcement.

    This will make it possible for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to get the latest asset prices transparently and securely.

    After considering various solutions, Ripple claims that it decided to stick with Chainlink's price feeds due to high-quality data, secure node operators, a robust reputation framework and a high level of decentralization.

    Chainlink operates via a decentralized network of oracles that fetch and verify data from various trusted sources such as cryptocurrency exchanges.

    The system verifies and averages the data, it determines the final price that gets sent to a smart contract. Other smart contracts can query price feed contracts to be able to get the latest price feed data. Such interactions are crucial for various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple's enterprise stablecoin was launched in December to a lot of fanfare.

    Recently, RLUSD recorded an abnormally high volume on the Bullish exchange, raising some eyebrows within the XRP community.

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, RLUSD has a market cap of $71.5 million at press time.

    In the meantime, Chainlink (LINK), the native token of the Chainlink network, is down more than 7% over the past 24 hours despite the Ripple announcement.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #Chainlink (LINK) News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

