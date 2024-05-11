ChainGPT (CGPT) Integrates Crypto into AI in Novel Way

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Amid the never-ending AI token frenzy in Web3, the majority of so-called AI cryptocurrencies only use artificial intelligence as part of their marketing narratives. By contrast, ChainGPT (CGPT) platform addresses viable applications at the intersection of AI, ML and blockchains for sophisticated B2B and B2C use cases.

ChainGPT (CGPT) develops pioneering multi-purpose AI ecosystem

Introduced in April 2023, ChainGPT (CGPT) platform leverages AI to fuel an ecosystem of solutions for the cryptocurrency segment. Namely, it has released a crypto-focused AI chatbot, a generator of non-fungible tokens, an AI-generated newsfeed with the hottest articles on the trending spheres in the crypto segment and so on.

Based on the most powerful large language models (LLMs), its ChatGPT analogue is designed to provide unbiased expertise on cryptocurrencies with a focus on educational content. It aggregates an unparalleled amount of cryptocurrency statistics, directly interacts with blockchains and provides on-chain data for 5,000+ digital assets. Its additional module, “Ask Crypto People,” emulates discussions with the most influential people in the blockchain world.

Paid add-ons include AI Smart Contract Auditor and AI Smart Contract Generator modules, as well as an AI-powered Trading Assistant Machine. Smart contract tooling is set to assist newcomers in creating and auditing basic smart contracts: tokens, swap mechanisms, DAOs and so on. Both instruments are working with Solidity smart contracts, which are essential for Ethereum (ETH) and all L1/L2 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains, like Polygon, Arbitrum or Base.

AI-powered cryptocurrency news feed index articles on all of the latest developments in crypto from the most reputable crypto news sources: media outlets, blogs, UGC platforms and so on. Processed by AI, these articles provide an unbiased picture of what is happening in crypto right now with zero delays.

An AI NFT generator is designed to assist newcomers in creating and minting their first non-fungible tokens on Ethereum (ETH). With ChainGPT AI Generator, creating NFTs is much easier compared to other low-code tools.

ChainGPT AI Generator has a feature-rich collection of prompts to streamline text-to-image development, as well as a built-in leaderboard and marketplace platforms.

Single interface, many AI applications

Besides AI-powered apps for end users, ChainGPT (CGPT) offers a number of cutting-edge instruments for crypto professionals. For early-stage teams, it has developed ChainGPT Pad, a BSC-based IDO launchpad. The launchpad is promoted by the team as a decentralized fundraising platform, incubating and launching the next generation of GameFi, AI, Infra, DeFi, DecSi and SocialFi projects.

By Q2, 2024, the launchpad hosted 33 IDOs in various segments of Web3, as well as six free token giveaways.

Also, to automate usage of AI mechanisms in crypto, ChainGPT (CGPT) released API access to its mechanisms. Cryptocurrency application teams can integrate the API endpoint by ChainGPT into their codebases and leverage AI modules in a fully automated way.

ChainGPT (CGPT) engineers released and open-sourced their software development kit. With ChainGPT SDK, every team can contribute to the next stage of the AI revolution.

Last but not least, ChainGPT (CGPT) recently introduced its CryptoGuard, an AI-powered security extension that offers collaborative anti-fraud, phishing site blocker and real-time scans.

Besides ready-made tools and solutions, some of the most sophisticated ChainGPT (CGPT) developments are available by request. For instance, blockchain analytics modules and advanced AI trading tools can be explored and integrated in collaboration with the product’s team. Also, Web3 developers can license white-label solutions based on the existing ChainGPT (CGPT) stack.

Introducing CGPT, new-gen utility token for AI sphere

CGPT, ChainGPT's token, plays a vital role in its AI infrastructure by providing additional capabilities like staking and exclusive access to premium features. CGPT has demonstrated tremendous potential, with an impressive growth rate of almost 500% throughout in its first phase before retracement. The token has entered its second phase, with high expectations for its future.

The CGPT token system offers users a versatile and resilient method to utilize ChainGPT's array of AI-driven tools. Users can select from a range of plans, such as Free, PPP (Pay-Per-Prompt) or Freemium, to determine their level of access to tools and premium features. This allows for greater accessibility and efficiency of AI-enhanced solutions for individuals, start-ups and established companies in the decentralized web sector.

Right now, CGPT is available across a number of centralized and decentralized trading platforms. CGPT is listed in USDT pairs on KuCoin, ByBit, MEXC Global, Bitget, HTX (formerly Huobi) and other top-tier exchanges.

Users of decentralized exchanges can find CGPT on Uniswap, Kyber Network, Biswap, PancakeSwap and other platforms.

Simply put, ChainGPT (CGPT) represents a cutting-edge multi-purpose AI crypto ecosystem with B2B and B2C applications up and running. CGPT token is the tokenomic backbone of ChainGPT, a cornerstone element of its technical design.