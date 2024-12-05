Ceffu Teams up With EOS for Institution-Grade Custody Solutions

Advertisement

EOS Network Foundation shared the details of its recent integration with Ceffu, a provider of custody solutions for institutional clients. With the new partnership, EOS holders will be able to confidently secure their EOS assets using multi-party computation (MPC) and customizable approval schemes. Also, EOS coin is now included in Coinbase's index product.

Ceffu adds support for EOS mainnet, offers new-gen custody solutions

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit that curates the EOS ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Ceffu, the institutional custody partner of Binance, now supports the EOS mainnet. This partnership provides institutional-grade custodian services while unlocking new CeDeFi opportunities for EOS token holders through Binance’s MirrorX integration.

Off-exchange settlement solutions enable trading while assets stay with third-party custodians.#cryptocustody pic.twitter.com/iLmYcEiwab — Ceffu (@CeffuGlobal) November 28, 2024

Through MirrorX, institutional fund managers can deploy CeDeFi strategies that leverage the best of both the CEX and DeFi worlds. By leveraging Binance’s liquidity and advanced trading mechanisms, EOS token holders are exposed to innovative yield solutions tailored to B2C needs.

Yves La Rose, founder and CEO of the EOS Network Foundation, welcomes all institutional participants to the new mechanisms backed by Ceffu:

Ceffu’s integration with EOS represents an important step in building the infrastructure necessary to support institutional engagement at scale. By partnering with Ceffu, we are creating new pathways for institutions to securely participate in the EOS ecosystem and benefit from its evolving opportunities.

It should be noticed that Ceffu is among the few compliant, institutional-grade custody platforms offering digital asset custody and liquidity solutions that are ISO 27001 & 27701 certified and SOC2 Type 1 & Type 2 attested.

EOS makes it to Coinbase COIN50 Index

Besides this notable integration, the EOS community is excited by Coinbase's announcement regarding the protocol's eponymous coin. EOS inclusion in the Coinbase COIN50 Index, a global benchmark representing the top 50 digital assets listed on Coinbase exchange, highlights the growing interest and popularity of the ecosystem toward institutions.

This recognition underscores EOS’s position as a leading blockchain platform and a key player in the evolving crypto economy.

EOS has experienced significant performance improvements driven by community-approved tokenomic enhancements.

The new tokenomics strategy includes a dedicated funding bucket for middleware, with the executed Unicove portal streamlining the onboarding process and improving the user experience. Additionally, a staking rewards program distributing $450 million dollars worth of EOS has been active for over five months.