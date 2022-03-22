Сardax Shares Mainnet Launch Date for DEX, Unveils COTI Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Over the past few weeks, Cardax, a new-gen crypto exchange ecosystem on Cardano, has inked an outstanding array of partnerships with top-tier crypto experts.

Namely, it collaborates with the team of Duncan Coutts of Well-Typed. Mr. Coutts is among the most influential figureheads of Cardano. In its development and marketing efforts, Cardax is also backed by Mlabs, the team of experts at Rust, Huskell and general issues of blockchain and AI development.

Besides that, Cardax entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Input Output, a software studio of Cardano’s inventor, Charles Hoskinson.

These partnerships are set to amplify the Internal expertise of a Cardax team that onboarded first-class experts in all aspects of development on Cardano.

Cardax preparing for audit

Last but not least, Cardax inked a collaboration with leading fintech startup Tweag. Tweag creates Cardano-centric infrastructures for decentralized finance applications.

Besides scoring interesting partnerships, Cardax started listing Cardano-based tokens. Blockademia is among the first projects to have its core utility assets listed by Cardax.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardax is a winner of the sixth round of Project Catalyst, the largest community-driven hackathon ever. It is supported by Cardano’s developers from Input Output and EMURGO. As such, the team is going to deploy its mainnet DEX in early Q2, 2022.

Cardax in Q1, 2022: COTI Partnership, codebase audit and Project Catalyst

In recent weeks, the product team shared the details of some crucial milestones it is going to accomplish. First, on March 28, 2022, the team is going to order a third-party audit of Cardax’s codebase by Tweag, a leading cybersecurity vendor.

Then, Cardax unveiled its free Project Catalyst Course. It covers the basics of Project Catalyst, the largest DAO-governed incubator in crypto that supports Cardano-centric products. Attendees of the course will be instructed on how to submit a proposal and get funding for their projects.

Last but not least, it has entered into a partnership with COTI Network to integrate its flagship product - native algorithmically backed stablecoin Djed.

The launch of the Cardax DEX is planned on May 16th 2022.