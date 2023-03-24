Cardano's Next Key Update Will Engage ADA Community Members

Fri, 03/24/2023 - 16:10
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano developers invite ADA community to take part in next major update
Cardano's Next Key Update Will Engage ADA Community Members
As revealed in the latest weekly Cardano development report, members of the ecosystem community will be able to participate in a discussion of CIP-1694, which is a proposal to begin the transition to the Voltaire era. The discussion with the ADA community is due to take place next Thursday, March 30, via video conference on Zoom. All interested Cardano enthusiasts need to join via the invitation link to participate.

As reported by U.Today, the Voltaire era is the fifth and final stage in the development of the Cardano network, according to its current roadmap. According to blockchain founder Charles Hoskinson, Voltaire will teach the rest of the industry a lesson in how to implement decentralized governance.

Although the transition proposal was rolled out in November 2022, the main work on it has begun to gain momentum only now. More recently, the first workshops have been held among both developers and the community, with key people in Cardano's life involved. However, this was just the start for a broader program of community governance events.

Other highlights of the week for Cardano include the launch of Dynamic P2P on the core network. As a result of the innovation announced at the beginning of the week, developers plan to increase connectivity between staking pool operators, when their relays can automatically connect to each other through self-discovery and optimization.

