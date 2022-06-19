Cardano's IOHK on Rumors of Vasil Hard Fork Delay: "We Are Very Close"

Cardano's IOHK says "we are very close" in response to critics of Vasil Hard Fork

Tim Harrison, vice president of community and ecosystem at IOHK has responded to speculation of an imminent delay on the Vasil Hard Fork scheduled for the end of June.

As per mid month, we’re very close now but ultimately need to assess readiness of Dapps, exchanges, SPOs etc. We’ll have an update for everyone Monday — Tim Harrison (@timbharrison) June 18, 2022

According to rumors circulating the internet, major issues have been detected in the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork, which could delay the release back to August. IOHK just held its mid-month update where it claimed that everything was progressing as planned.

According to the source, stake pool operators (SPOs) need to switch to the latest upgrade for the Vasil Hard Fork to be a success—but with only two weeks until the planned launch, meeting deadlines is looking more unlikely.

Tim Harrison, on the other hand, stated that the community will be updated on the progress of Vasil HFC on Monday, June 20.

Information earlier shared by IOHK

While the community awaits the expected update on Monday, it might be necessary to have a throwback to previous updates shared by IOHK as regards the Vasil Hard Fork.

👍Today we’re delighted to report we’ve successfully delivered a new Node release for #Vasil with the first release of our new CLI, inc. new #Plutus capabilities. Alongside we continue to address the remaining issues we’ve caught in our extensive ongoing testing program.

6/n 🧵 — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) June 7, 2022

On June 7, IOHK announced in a thread of tweets that it was in the final mile of the Vasil HFC event and that work was going smoothly.

The integration program for Vasil is the most challenging to date from a variety of perspectives since it is a process that necessitates not only tremendous effort but also close coordination. The core node, multiple components and the DB-Sync to third-party APIs like Blockfrost must be upgraded, and thus many interdependencies.

IOHK also announced a new Vasil node version, a CLI release, and a new developer testnet created to ensure that its ecosystem partners have enough time. It further added that its focus has now shifted to measuring weekly milestones that should determine the next steps.

The Vasil Hard Fork is expected to improve capabilities for Cardano and its Plutus contract.