Advertisement
AD

    AI and Blockchain Two Sides of Same Coin, Ledger Exec Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Blockchain-based verification could become extremely useful in the age of rapid AI proliferation
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 20:35
    AI and Blockchain Two Sides of Same Coin, Ledger Exec Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview with Bloomberg, Ledger Chief Experience Officer Ian Rogers opined that blockchain and AI are actually two sides of the same coin: 

    Advertisement

    "I think that AI and blockchain are two sides of the same coin. AI brings digital abundance, and blockchains are fundamentally about digital scarcity. We are already living in a world where you are looking at web pages that were made by AI that, you know, was fed by Web pages that were made by AI" he said.  

    Rogers predicts that the blockchain technology will be useful for determining the authenticity of various content that can be found on the internet. "At some point, knowing that it is actually me, who is saying what I'm saying and that, you know, it's not a deepfake and it's not altered, you know, is incredibly important," he noted. 

    HOT Stories
    AI and Blockchain Two Sides of Same Coin, Ledger Exec Says
    AI and Blockchain Two Sides of Same Coin, Ledger Exec Says
    Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details

    Related
    Tue, 05/14/2024 - 13:26
    Cardano Founder Makes Curious Crypto AI Statement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    For instance, Logging into one's social media account with a Ledger wallet could prove that that person is a human.

    "...Increasingly, we will see the ways that these two things go hand and hand," he added.  

    The company recently started shipping its high-end Ledger Stax crypto wallets that were originally announced in December 2022. Its new wallet features a secure touch screen that makes it easier to use the self-custody wallet. Notably, Ledger's new high-end device was created in partnership with Foxconn, the biggest contract manufacturer of electronics in the world. 

    Blockchain colliding with AI 

    Some business luminaries have already floated the idea of combining AI and blockchain. 

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 12:58
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Blockchain-based verification appears to be the most promising use case so far. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently suggested that blockchain could be used for determining whether or not a certain photo is generated by AI amid rapid proliferation of this high-end technology.  

    #AI #Blockchain News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You
    Jun 11, 2024 - 20:40
    Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 11, 2024 - 20:40
    XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Major Spot Ethereum ETF Update to Come This Week: Details
    Jun 11, 2024 - 20:40
    Major Spot Ethereum ETF Update to Come This Week: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Exchange Enhances Compliance and Security with Chainalysis
    Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer Level Security
    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    AI and Blockchain Two Sides of Same Coin, Ledger Exec Says
    Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You
    XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD