Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg Present New Music Video

Tue, 11/22/2022 - 06:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano’s Charles Hoskisnon has made an awkward cameo in a new video created by rapper Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg Present New Music Video
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Clay Nation, an NFT project on Cardano, has released a full-length music video for “Bron and Bronny,” which is a collaboration between prominent rapper Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici, the alter ego of his son Cordell Broadus in the Web3 space.

The video was shot at the Wyoming-based ranch of Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson. 

Of course, the Cardano co-founder himself made an appearance in the video, riding an all-terrain Sherp vehicle together with Champ Medici and drinking champagne.  

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson agreed to feature in Snoop Dogg’s new music video back in June. Champ Medici also invited some members  Clay Nation community to join them. 

The Cardano-based NFT project created clay animation sequences for the much-anticipated music video. 

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Paints Hidden Pattern That You Most Likely Missed: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 21
11/21/2022 - 23:50
XRP Paints Hidden Pattern That You Most Likely Missed: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 21
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 21
11/21/2022 - 21:30
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Coinbase (COIN) Stock Plunges to New Record Low
11/21/2022 - 19:46
Coinbase (COIN) Stock Plunges to New Record Low
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya