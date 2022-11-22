Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg Present New Music Video

Cardano’s Charles Hoskisnon has made an awkward cameo in a new video created by rapper Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus

Clay Nation, an NFT project on Cardano, has released a full-length music video for “Bron and Bronny,” which is a collaboration between prominent rapper Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici, the alter ego of his son Cordell Broadus in the Web3 space.

The video was shot at the Wyoming-based ranch of Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson.

Of course, the Cardano co-founder himself made an appearance in the video, riding an all-terrain Sherp vehicle together with Champ Medici and drinking champagne.

As reported by U.Today , Hoskinson agreed to feature in Snoop Dogg’s new music video back in June. Champ Medici also invited some members Clay Nation community to join them.

The Cardano-based NFT project created clay animation sequences for the much-anticipated music video.