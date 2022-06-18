Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson To Feature in Snoop Dogg’s New Album: Details

News
Sat, 06/18/2022 - 16:19
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This might be just the beginning of collaborations
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson To Feature in Snoop Dogg’s New Album: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Snoop Dogg and son, Champ Medici, have extended their invitation to Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, to feature in their new music video.

Champ Medici wrote in a tweet: "We are shooting the music video and would love to have you in it," to which Charles Hoskinson responded, "Let’s figure it out." Champ also extended invitations to members of the Clay Nation who would like to be featured in the video.

This might be just the beginning of their collaboration, as the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg held a Twitter party with the Cardano founder in early April.

Charles Hoskinson and American comedian Martin Lawrence also held a Twitter chat about NFTs, hosted by NFT Maker on June 7, as earlier covered.

As previously reported by U.Today, Champ Medici, a crypto investor and NFT artist, expressed his strong belief in the Cardano ecosystem and its creator, Charles Hoskinson, while teasing upcoming music content for Cardano.

Activity ramps up ahead of Vasil's hard fork

In its most recent weekly development update, Cardano’s IOHK shares preparations for the upcoming Vasil hard fork, tentatively slated for the end of June. The Daedalus team finished the upgrade implementation of Webpack 5.

As earlier reported, Ledger Live added support for Cardano's ADA during the past week.

In its weekly report, IOHK supplied a chart providing network growth information. Currently, 1,020 projects are building on Cardano, while a total of 90 projects have recently been launched on Cardano. The number of NFT projects has climbed to 5,868, and the number of Plutus scripts is now 2,817. Cardano native tokens have also surpassed 5.2 million.

ADA is trading down 7.34% in the last 24 hours at $0.45.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Dogecoin Futures to List on Top U.S. Exchange: Details
06/18/2022 - 18:45
Dogecoin Futures to List on Top U.S. Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 18
06/18/2022 - 18:15
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 18
06/18/2022 - 17:45
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk