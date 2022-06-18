Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson To Feature in Snoop Dogg’s New Album: Details

This might be just the beginning of collaborations

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Snoop Dogg and son, Champ Medici, have extended their invitation to Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, to feature in their new music video.

Let's figure it out — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 17, 2022

Champ Medici wrote in a tweet: "We are shooting the music video and would love to have you in it," to which Charles Hoskinson responded, "Let’s figure it out." Champ also extended invitations to members of the Clay Nation who would like to be featured in the video.

This might be just the beginning of their collaboration, as the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg held a Twitter party with the Cardano founder in early April.

Charles Hoskinson and American comedian Martin Lawrence also held a Twitter chat about NFTs, hosted by NFT Maker on June 7, as earlier covered.

Ads

As previously reported by U.Today, Champ Medici, a crypto investor and NFT artist, expressed his strong belief in the Cardano ecosystem and its creator, Charles Hoskinson, while teasing upcoming music content for Cardano.

Activity ramps up ahead of Vasil's hard fork

In its most recent weekly development update, Cardano’s IOHK shares preparations for the upcoming Vasil hard fork, tentatively slated for the end of June. The Daedalus team finished the upgrade implementation of Webpack 5.

As earlier reported, Ledger Live added support for Cardano's ADA during the past week.

In its weekly report, IOHK supplied a chart providing network growth information. Currently, 1,020 projects are building on Cardano, while a total of 90 projects have recently been launched on Cardano. The number of NFT projects has climbed to 5,868, and the number of Plutus scripts is now 2,817. Cardano native tokens have also surpassed 5.2 million.

ADA is trading down 7.34% in the last 24 hours at $0.45.