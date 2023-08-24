Cardano's AI Gem AGIX Shines Green in Sea of Red: Here's Main Reason Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SingularityNET's AGIX token has emerged today as a beacon of green amid a sea of red on the crypto market. Over the course of the day, the Cardano-based token has soared by over 9%, catapulting to the forefront of the crypto market's top performers.

AGIX to USD by CoinMarketCap

The driving force behind this unprecedented surge can be traced back to Nvidia's groundbreaking quarterly report, unveiled after the closing bell on the U.S. stock market. A true pioneer in the realm of artificial intelligence, Nvidia's earnings report left the market in awe.

Thus, the tech giant disclosed impressive earnings of $2.70 per share, coupled with a staggering revenue of $13.51 billion. The company's bullish outlook continued as Nvidia revealed its projection of third-quarter sales reaching a towering $16 billion, a figure significantly surpassing the anticipated $12.5 billion forecast by analysts. Adding to the fervor, Nvidia disclosed its ambitious $25 billion share buyback plan.

This seismic positive shift cascaded throughout the AI-centric cryptocurrency sector, further amplified by the 24/7 trading nature of the crypto market. AGIX and its peers in the AI domain swiftly entered the spotlight, igniting investor enthusiasm.

Year of AGI(X)

Against the backdrop of artificial intelligence's rapid mainstream integration, SingularityNET has undeniably seized the limelight in 2023's crypto market landscape. Bolstered by a masterful narrative, AGIX has witnessed an astronomic ascent of 1,372% since the start of the year. As previously highlighted by U.Today, SingularityNET functions as a decentralized AI service marketplace, with the aim of bolstering interoperability across Cardano and Ethereum.