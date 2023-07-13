Cardano-Linked SingularityNET (AGIX) up 7%, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There is a general bearish gloom on the crypto market today, including on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). While the trend is generally bearish, the Cardano-linked Artificial Intelligence (AI) focused protocol, SingularityNET (AGIX), is instead on an uptrend, effectively decoupling from the growth path of both Bitcoin and Cardano. Per data from CoinMarketCap, AGIX is changing hands at a price of $0.2414, up by more than 7% over the past 24 hours.

The growth of SingularityNET is very defined, which is born out of its core platform utility and adoption. The protocol, designed as an outfit allowing anybody to easily "create, share, and monetize" AI services through its globally accessible AI marketplace, shared some of its key performance statistics on Twitter.

Per the data released, the protocol said it has now recorded more than 250 million transacted tokens with a cumulative 450 days of uptime. For a protocol with an open market where different transactions take place by the second, maintaining a reliable uptime is arguably an underrated feature that SingularityNET users and community appear to be appreciative of now.

#SingularityNET Fact Thursday.:



✅ +250m transacted tokens

✅ 450 days of uptime

✅ 100% secure

✅ Open Source



That's our ERC-20/Cardano Converter Bridge ➡️ https://t.co/elzdUrdcRY — SingularityNET (@SingularityNET) July 13, 2023

The protocol also boasts that it has maintained an open-source outfit with 100% uptime.

Profiting from AI hype

SingularityNET is occupying an envious position with its core focus trained on AI. A lot of hype is going on in the AI space, especially given the emergence of ChatGPT. While most crypto projects are still figuring out how to properly align with the ongoing revolution, SingularityNET is doing all it can to give Web3.0 projects exploring this path a soft landing to commercialize.

Overall, AI in Web3.0 is still evolving, with a lot of upside potential in the near future. In this pursuit, SingularityNET is billed to be among the biggest beneficiaries, as its price action over time has shown.