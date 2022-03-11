Cardano's ADA Token Now Avaliable on Bitrue Against SOL, LUNA, AVAX

A new portion of Cardano-based trading pairs is now avaliable on Bitrue (BTR) exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue (BTR) announced yet another massive addition to its stack of trading pairs based on Cardano's token, ADA.

ADA pairs added by Bitrue: Solana, Avalanche, what else?

According to the official announcement shared on Bitrue's social media channels, its spot trading ecosystem has added six new pairs with Cardano's token, ADA.

With this release, EOS cryptocurrency can be traded together with Solana's SOL, Avalanche's AVAX, Polygon's MATIC, Pokadot's DOT and Terra's LUNA.

As covered by U.Today previously, the exchange started adding Cardano (ADA) as a basic currency for its pairs on Feb. 23, 2022.

FLUX, DGB, RSR, GAS, SNT, CTSI, BNT, LOOM and KNC were avaliable against ADA in inaugural releases. Therefore, the addition of pairs with crypto heavyweights looks like a promising advancement of this policy.

Cardano-based DEX Wingriders raises funds from Bitrue, Animoca Brands, Double Peak Group

Bitrue exсhange is among the most influential supporters of Cardano's ecosystem and its decentralized applications. On March 9, 2022, it co-led the strategic funding round of Cardano-based DEX Wingriders.

Wingriders also yielded investments from Matrixport, Digital Spark Capital, Double Peak Group and the world's #1 investor in the NFT segment, Animoca Brands.

As we reported earlier, Sundaeswap (SUNDAE), the most popular Cardano DeFi and another partner of Bitrue (BTR), achieved sub-minute transactional latency for its swap module.