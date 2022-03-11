Cardano's ADA Token Now Avaliable on Bitrue Against SOL, LUNA, AVAX

Fri, 03/11/2022 - 16:14
article image
Vladislav Sopov
A new portion of Cardano-based trading pairs is now avaliable on Bitrue (BTR) exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue (BTR) announced yet another massive addition to its stack of trading pairs based on Cardano's token, ADA.

ADA pairs added by Bitrue: Solana, Avalanche, what else?

According to the official announcement shared on Bitrue's social media channels, its spot trading ecosystem has added six new pairs with Cardano's token, ADA.

With this release, EOS cryptocurrency can be traded together with Solana's SOL, Avalanche's AVAX, Polygon's MATIC, Pokadot's DOT and Terra's LUNA.

As covered by U.Today previously, the exchange started adding Cardano (ADA) as a basic currency for its pairs on Feb. 23, 2022.

Cardano (ADA) Becomes Bitrue's Base Coin: First Pairs Go Live on Feb. 24

FLUX, DGB, RSR, GAS, SNT, CTSI, BNT, LOOM and KNC were avaliable against ADA in inaugural releases. Therefore, the addition of pairs with crypto heavyweights looks like a promising advancement of this policy.

Cardano-based DEX Wingriders raises funds from Bitrue, Animoca Brands, Double Peak Group

Bitrue exсhange is among the most influential supporters of Cardano's ecosystem and its decentralized applications. On March 9, 2022, it co-led the strategic funding round of Cardano-based DEX Wingriders.

Wingriders also yielded investments from Matrixport, Digital Spark Capital, Double Peak Group and the world's #1 investor in the NFT segment, Animoca Brands.

Cardano's Flagship DEX Sundaeswap Performs Swaps in Less Than One Minute

As we reported earlier, Sundaeswap (SUNDAE), the most popular Cardano DeFi and another partner of Bitrue (BTR), achieved sub-minute transactional latency for its swap module.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

