Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Proposals Campaign Closes: 814 Ideas Submitted

Input Output Global shared the first results of the proposals round of its unique community-centric initiative, Project Catalyst

The latest round of Project Catalyst, Fund6, gained impressive popularity among Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts. Hundreds of ideas have been submitted for community review.

814 proposals: Fund6 prints new record for Project Catalyst

According to a recent official announcement shared in IOG's social media channels, the sixth phase of Cardano's Project Catalyst has reached an amazing milestone.

#ProjectCatalyst Fund6 idea submission is now closed.

A record-breaking amount of project proposals submitted in this round-814😮Yes, that’s 814



Now, it is time to refine ideas, provide constructive feedback to improve proposals & get #BuildingOnCardano💪

Its proposal campaign, in which all Cardano-focused decentralized applications developers were asked to send their ideas for review, is now closed.

In total, 814 teams submitted their documents for this round. As covered by U.Today, the previous stage of the initiative, Project Catalyst Fund5, saw 267 projects apply.

Tim Harrison, marketing and communications director of IOG, is excited about the traction gained by his team's community-driven project:

I generally avoid cussing on Twitter. But over 800 project proposals applying for funding this time. That's seriously bloody amazing #Cardano $ADA #BuildingOnCardano.

What is in focus for Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts?

As the list of projects applying is shared on Cardano's Ideascale dashboard, the most popular spheres for the innovation of the Cardano (ADA) community can be identified.

One hundred twenty-three (123) ideas have been submitted to the "dApps and Integrations" section, while 121 teams are addressing Cardano's (ADA) developers' ecosystem.

Ninety-three (93) teams are working on bringing NFTs to Cardano (ADA).

As covered by U.Today, Project Catalyst is a popular community-driven incubator by Cardano (ADA) developers. The best projects are chosen by ADA holders to receive funding and consulting support.