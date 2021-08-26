Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Proposals Campaign Closes: 814 Ideas Submitted

News
Thu, 08/26/2021 - 13:38
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Input Output Global shared the first results of the proposals round of its unique community-centric initiative, Project Catalyst
Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Proposals Campaign Closes: 814 Ideas Submitted
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The latest round of Project Catalyst, Fund6, gained impressive popularity among Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts. Hundreds of ideas have been submitted for community review.

814 proposals: Fund6 prints new record for Project Catalyst

According to a recent official announcement shared in IOG's social media channels, the sixth phase of Cardano's Project Catalyst has reached an amazing milestone.

Its proposal campaign, in which all Cardano-focused decentralized applications developers were asked to send their ideas for review, is now closed.

In total, 814 teams submitted their documents for this round. As covered by U.Today, the previous stage of the initiative, Project Catalyst Fund5, saw 267 projects apply.

Related
Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake

Tim Harrison, marketing and communications director of IOG, is excited about the traction gained by his team's community-driven project:

I generally avoid cussing on Twitter. But over 800 project proposals applying for funding this time. That's seriously bloody amazing #Cardano $ADA #BuildingOnCardano.

What is in focus for Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts?

As the list of projects applying is shared on Cardano's Ideascale dashboard, the most popular spheres for the innovation of the Cardano (ADA) community can be identified.

One hundred twenty-three (123) ideas have been submitted to the "dApps and Integrations" section, while 121 teams are addressing Cardano's (ADA) developers' ecosystem.

Ninety-three (93) teams are working on bringing NFTs to Cardano (ADA).

Related
IOHK Explains Why Cardano's Project Catalyst is the World's Largest DAO

As covered by U.Today, Project Catalyst is a popular community-driven incubator by Cardano (ADA) developers. The best projects are chosen by ADA holders to receive funding and consulting support.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Orbs Blockchain (ORBS) Launches Second Stage of Its Grant Program
08/26/2021 - 15:13
Orbs Blockchain (ORBS) Launches Second Stage of Its Grant Program
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Digital Art Veteran Barrett Wissman Joins APENFT as Chief Investment Advisor
08/26/2021 - 15:00
Digital Art Veteran Barrett Wissman Joins APENFT as Chief Investment Advisor
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image More Than 100,000 ETH Have Been Burned Because of EIP-1559
08/26/2021 - 14:46
More Than 100,000 ETH Have Been Burned Because of EIP-1559
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya