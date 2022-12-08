Cardano Yield Products Go Live on Mainnet, Here's How to Use Them

Role of DeFi in Cardano ecosystem is growing as new products being delivered

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The yield farming and generating solution on Cardano is not the most popular part of the Cardano ecosystem. However, Optim Finance's bonds and vaults are long-awaited products that are expected to bring more fundamental value to the ecosystem as a whole.

In its latest tweets, Optim announced the upcoming launch of mainnet that will bring Optim's SPO Liquidity Bonds to life. From now on, users will be able to borrow and lead the ADA delegation properly without third parties.

Investors will be able to earn yield and contribute to the decentralization of the network simultaneously. Lending is available to ecosystem projects, individuals and small stake pools.

However, Optim will also implement additional on-chain products like Real World Assets Vaults that will deploy crypto liquidity to the real world through SME lending. RWA vaults and bonds are not the only passive investment tools that optimize yield on digital assets.

Cardano-based Optim also offers Strategy Vaults that automatize funds allocation processes and help users to capture the best DeFi native yield opportunities. However, the delivery of Strategy Vaults will not be possible without a robust DeFi ecosystem, which Cardano lacks at this point in time.

With the further development of decentralized financial solutions on Cardano, more projects like Optim will occur in the ecosystem, deliberately increasing the fundamental value of Cardano as a network.

Despite the popularity of the assumption of the anemic state of the digital assets industry during bear markets, development activity on networks like Cardano and Ethereum never stops and even rises amid panic on cryptocurrency markets.

At press time, Cardano trades at $0.31 with almost no price change in the last 24 hours.