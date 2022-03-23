Cardano, Uniswap and Polkadot Enter Top 5 of Most Developed Projects on GitHub

Wed, 03/23/2022 - 09:56
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Smart-contract related networks are on the rise as development activity increases
Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot and other cryptocurrencies appeared in the top five of the most actively developed cryptocurrencies on GitHub, according to CryptoRank.

Uniswap remains most actively developed project

As the provided data suggests, Uniswap faced over 1,110 contributions in the last 30 days, which puts it in first place with 702 more contributions compared to second place, held by Solana network.

Uniswap is a pioneering decentralized finance protocol, which is considered one of the first major DeFi projects in the crypto space that fueled the development of alternative platforms. But despite the high level of competition, Uniswap still undergoes a high level of development activity as more features are being added to it.

Cardano takes fifth place

With the increased number of projects powered by the Cardano network, the development activity of the network gradually increases as 316 contributions have been made in the last month.

The TVL on the network also correlates with increased activity by developers of the project. The increased number of contributions on GitHub was also reflected in the roadmap that was recently posted by the network's developers. According to it, users are about to see more features, like a coin burn mechanism and many others.

Solana remains second

Despite questionable market performance, Solana remains under a heavy development process. Earlier in the year, Solana faced a series of downtimes, network issues and a massive drop in transaction throughput.

Despite technical issues, the number of DeFi applications and NFT is constantly rising, with more functions and solutions being implemented. In the last nine days, the price of the asset spiked by 15% following the recovery of the DeFi and altcoin industries.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

