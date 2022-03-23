Total Value Locked on Cardano Tops $300 Million

Cardano’s decentralized finance ecosystem keeps growing at a rapid pace, but only one app is so far responsible for this growth

According to data provided by cryptocurrency-focused analytics firm DeFiLama, total value locked (TVL) in the Cardano protocol has now surpassed the $300 million mark.



Minswap, a community-driven multi-pool decentralized exchange, accounts for 63.07% of the aforementioned sum. According to a recent Twitter announcement, the DEX is currently under maintenance after detecting several issues. Users are unable to swap, withdraw or harvest their yield farming rewards. However, it is still possible to cancel one’s order.



The Minswap exchange had its mainnet debut Minswap on March 9. After that, its TVL started experiencing rapid growth. Over the past seven days, it has grown a whopping 116%, steadily approaching the $200 million. On March 16, the exchange also launched support for yield farming.

Image by defillama.com

SundaeSwap, which was initially billed as the flagship Cardano-based DEX, has now ceded ground to Minswap. The project has failed to gain any traction over the past week, with its TVL being stuck at $111 million.