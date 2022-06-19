Cardano Massively Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum as It Avoids Market Sell-Off

News
Sun, 06/19/2022 - 15:15
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano shows better performance compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum while market enters limbo
Cardano Massively Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum as It Avoids Market Sell-Off
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

While the majority of the top-tier assets on the cryptocurrency market are struggling under unseen selling pressure, projects like Cardano are feeling relief as they avoid a massive plunge down and even show significant growth in assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

ADA gains 75%

Unexpectedly, Cardano easily beat top-tier digital assets like XRP, ETH and BTC, thanks to the lack of leveraged positions open on the market and lower institutional exposure, as they appeared to be two main reasons behind the strong plunge of the market.

ADABTC
Source: TradingView

Both neutral performance on the ADA/USD pair and a plunge below $900 for Ethereum is fueling the 75% gain. The strongest plunge on Ethereum since 2020 helps with ADA's short-term rally against major players on the market.

25% against Bitcoin

While Ethereum's massive sell-off is the biggest support for ADA, Bitcoin's 32% drop in value caused only a 25% return for Cardano, which does not make it the best hedge against the cryptocurrency market but still a better option than holding large caps like BTC or ETH.

Related
Peter Brandt Predicts Ether May Collapse to $300

While ADA's growth is mostly tied to the lack of exposure to institutional funds that are being liquidated, industry experts are also highlighting the fundamental wellness of the network, which is receiving a massive amount of updates and releases this summer, including Djed stablecoin, Vasil hard fork and others.

With the constant updates and relatively low pressure from investors because of the low-leveraged nature of the asset, Cardano has all the chances of being among the leaders when the cryptocurrency market sees new funds inflows. This may take another couple of years, especially with the hawkishness of the Fed.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu: Revenue Out of Crypto Space Good Idea, Says SHIB Developer
06/19/2022 - 16:45
Shiba Inu: Revenue Out of Crypto Space Good Idea, Says SHIB Developer
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Facing Issues with Hashprice as Miners Leave Market Massively: Details
06/19/2022 - 16:15
Bitcoin Facing Issues with Hashprice as Miners Leave Market Massively: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum "Celebrates" Record-Breaking Single Liquidation of 71,834 ETH
06/19/2022 - 15:45
Ethereum "Celebrates" Record-Breaking Single Liquidation of 71,834 ETH
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan