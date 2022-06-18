Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 18

The fall of the market has continued over the weekend, and all of the top 10 coins have continued their fall.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the vital $20,000 mark, falling by 7% over the last 24 hours.
On the local time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has formed the support level at $19,047. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to it as, if buyers again lose the initiative, there are chances to see the drop to the $18,500 area shortly.
On the bigger chart, no one is willing to buy Bitcoin (BTC) currently as the price is trading below the peak of $2,018. In addition, the selling volume is high, confirming bears' pressure. Likewise, daily closure below $19,000 could cause a prerequsite for a further decrease.
From the mid-term point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below the mirror level at $19,490. If buyers can return the price above it by the end of the week, one can expect a return to the $20,000 area within the next few days.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,115 at press time.