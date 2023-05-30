Cardano-Linked SingularityNET (AGIX) up 7%, Is This Bubble or Legit Run?

Tue, 05/30/2023 - 16:10
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
SingularityNET has drawn further attention to new AI stock sensation, NVIDIA
Cardano-Linked SingularityNET (AGIX) up 7%, Is This Bubble or Legit Run?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Different altcoins are carving their own individual growth path at the moment as the combined crypto market capitalization is doing all it can to sustain a bullish uptrend. Joining the altcoin rally is SingularityNET (AGIX), a Cardano-linked Artificial Intelligence (AI) protocol that has printed 7% growth over the past 24 hours.

AGIX/USD Chart
AGIX/USD 7D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Based on its current price performance, AGIX token is now changing hands at a price of $0.3209, and it is completing the growth track it charted in the past week, where it has surged by 22%.

Related
SingularityNET (AGIX) up 12% as Cardano's Most Hyped AI Project Launches New Event

SingularityNET growth trigger

AGIX's growth at this time is not necessarily peculiar, as the protocol is known to exhibit impressive price swings. However, with relatively unknown developmental work ongoing on the protocol, the question of what is truly pushing the price remains a question worth analyzing.

SingularityNET is an AI-based protocol, and in today's digital currency ecosystem, it can be regarded as one of the frontliners in championing this evolution. With the hype around ChatGPT gradually cooling off, the correlation of these Web 3.0 AI projects is gradually shifting to NVIDIA stock.

As an advanced technology company whose solutions are vital to the growth of AI, NVIDIA has been recording massive growth strides in recent times, a move that has pushed its market capitalization to $1 trillion as of today. The deep correlation most AI projects have to this stock can be considered a major trigger for AGIX.

Is this a fad or sustainable growth?

The SingularityNET protocol has shown grit since the start of the year as it focuses on broadening its ecosystem utilities across the board. Judging by its performance in the year-to-date period where it has surged by more than 585%, we can say the occasional momentum is here to stay.

#SingularityNET
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Major Milestone as This Metric's Value Spikes
05/30/2023 - 15:55
Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Major Milestone as This Metric's Value Spikes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image USDT Issuer Tether Invests in Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining in Uruguay
05/30/2023 - 15:40
USDT Issuer Tether Invests in Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining in Uruguay
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Important Alert Issued by Japanese Exchange BitFlyer
05/30/2023 - 15:25
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Important Alert Issued by Japanese Exchange BitFlyer
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide